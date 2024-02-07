Rock’s 2024 Super Bowl Commercials: Watch Them Before Sunday

2024 will once again be a big year for rock music in Super Bowl commercials, with Guns N' Roses, the Band and Free among the many acts whose songs will be heard during the big game.

Thanks to the power of the internet you don't have to wait until Sunday to watch these highly expensive commercials, as we've rounded up over a dozen of the ads below. We'll keep updating this collection as new commercials are released in the days leading up to the showdown between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs.

The Band, "The Weight" - Budweiser

Budweiser's famous Clydesdale horses make a new four-legged friend in the beer company's new Super Bowl commercial, which features "The Weight" from the Band's 1968 album Music From Big Pink.

Free, "All Right Now" - 'If' Movie

Free's 1970 smash "All Right Now" appears in the commercial for John Krasinski's upcoming movie If, which stars Ryan Reynolds as a man who helps his young neighbor out when she gains the ability to see her childhood invisible friends.

Bon Jovi, "You Give Love a Bad Guy" - 'The Fall Guy' Movie

Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt star as quarreling ex-lovers in the radically re-worked big screen version of the hit '80s TV series The Fall Guy, making Bon Jovi's 1986 smash "You Give Love a Bad Name" a very appropriate song choice.

Steppenwolf, "Magic Carpet Ride" - Bud Light

The Bud Light genie grants an increasingly wild list of wishes to a group of friends looking for a big night out, and Steppenwolf's 1968 single "Magic Carpet Ride" is the soundtrack.

Creed, "Higher" - Paramount Plus

The newly reunited Creed are seen performing their 1999 hit "Higher" as a deranged Patrick Stewart attempts to throw Hey Arnold!'s Arnold over a mountain. The Star Trek: The Next Generation star then sings along with Scott Stapp and company before turning his attention to Peppa Pig.

Guns N' Roses, Hall & Oates - 'Despicable Me 4' Movie

The trailer for the sixth movie from the Despicable Me franchise features three different songs. Guns N' Roses' "Sweet Child O' Mine" is played while we meet Gru's new son. Hall & Oates' 1982 hit "Maneater" turns up during the family's latest robbery attempt.

Ozzy Osbourne, "Crazy Train" - 'Inside Out 2' Movie

Who better to provide music for a collective nervous breakdown than Ozzy Osbourne? The Prince of Darkness' debut solo single arrives alongside a violent redecoration at the Inside Out headquarters, as the five emotions from the original 2015 film must make room for some new co-workers.

The White Stripes, "Seven Nation Army" - 'Kung Fu Panda 4' Movie

An orchestra-boosted version of the White Stripes' inescapable 2003 anthem plays as Jack Black's Po returns for a fourth animated big-screen adventure.

Arnold Schwarzenegger - State Farm Insurance

Hopping over to pop culture for a minute, action legend Arnold Schwarzenegger pokes fun at the way he famously mispronounced "chopper" in 1987's Predator, repeatedly butchering the word "neighbor" in State Farm's newest Super Bowl commercial. (Of course, The Simpsons got there first.)

Mr. T - Skechers

One more trip to pop culture land. Rocky III and The A-Team star Mr. T is shocked to find out there's no "t" in skechers, but he's quick to point out the shoes' easy slip-on benefits: "I pity the fool who bends down to put on his shoes."

The O'Jays, "Love Train" - Coors Light

OK, back to music! Coors Light's Silver Bullet Express returns in an epic new commercial, and even if conductor L.L. Cool J forgets to turn it on until the end, so is the O'Jays' 1972 smash "Love Train."

Irene Cara, "Flashdance...What a Feeling" - Nerds and T-Mobile

Irene Cara's 1983 chart-topper "Flashdance...What a Feeling" appears in two different commercials at this year's super bowl. One is for a new and frankly terrifying-looking candy named Nerds Gummy Clusters, and the other might be even scarier. Scrubs stars Zach Braff and Donald Faison are back with another T-Mobile-sponsored musical number, featuring them singing about wi-fi to the tune of "Flashdance" with the help of Aquaman's Jason Mamoa.

Colony House, "O YA" - Kawasaki

The 2021 single "O YA" from Franklin, Tennessee's Colony House help "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and every other living creature in the forest grow mullets while promoting Kawaki's new "business in the front, party in the back" Ridge ATV.

The Phantoms - "Watch Me" - Microsoft

"Watch Me" from Nashville's the Phantoms soundtracks Microsoft's new "watch me" Super Bowl commercial. The song comes from their 2016 EP Take the World, Vol. 1.