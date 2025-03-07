In the newest clip from the Beardo and Weirdo podcast, comedian Craig Gass and Five Finger Death Punch bassist Chris Kael, we learn a bit more about what goes on behind the scenes at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

The Rock Hall if, of course, not without controversy. Whether it's fans bemoaning befuddling selections and glaring omissions or artists griping about substandard treatment and lack of decision-making power, there widespread complaints. Even musicians have joined the chorus of fans about head-scratching snubs!

Even during the inductions speeches in last year's live ceremony, musicians dedicated time to throwing shade at the Rock Hall right from the stage.

Gass opens the Beardo and Weirdo video clip below talking about what he heard from his friend in Foreigner, who were among the band's inducted in 2024. The band had been a long-standing omission and were joined by classic singer Lou Gramm for the first time since 2018. Demi Lovato, Sammy Hagar and Kelly Clarkson took turns guesting throughout the group's three-song performance.

They just didn't give a shit about the details. We didn't know what time we were getting picked up. His wife and his kid were not given any information about the show and they had to go through the crowd entrance to get into the building instead of the artist entrance. It was kind of described as, 'We really don't give a shit about the details.'"

This isn't about you, this about the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. This is our show.

Gass compares what he heard from his friend to his own experience in the instances he has toured with bands and everything is meticulously taken care of on the road.

"That just shows, collectively, how out of touch they are across the board," Kael chimes in, importantly adding, "You wouldn't have a Hall of Fame if not for the artists that you're putting into the Hall of Fame."

