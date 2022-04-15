It's been a while coming, but the rock band contest show starring Alice Cooper, Halestorm's Lzzy Hale, Bush's Gavin Rossdale and more now has an official trailer and release date. Titled No Cover, the show's first season will premiere on April 20.

No Cover, organized by Hit Parader, isn't your average American Idol-type competition show. Not only is the show seeking to highlight unsigned artists, but the 25 competing artists had to perform all-original music as they attempted to impress the star-studded cast of judges. In addition to Cooper, Hale and Rossdale, Animals as Leaders guitarist Tosin Abasi and singer-songwriter Bishop Briggs also served as judges, and Sleeping With Sirens frontman Kellin Quinn hosted alongside SiriusXM’s Caity Babs and MTV and radio personality Matt Pinfield.

The grand prize is something of a dream for an aspiring band. The trailer description states that the winning artist will receive a six-figure record contract with Sumerian Records, representation from United Talent Agency and Shelter Music Group, a chance to perform at a Danny Wimmer Presents music festival, $10,000 to shop at Guitar Center and other gear by Gibson, Ernie Ball and more.

The show was filmed at the legendary Troubadour and Sunset Marquis venues in West Hollywood, Calif. and was first announced back in October of 2020. Now, viewers will get to start watching it starting April 20, exclusively on YouTube. Check out the trailer to get a sneak peak at some of the artists, as well as some of the judges' critiques and disagreements.

No Cover Rock Band Contest Show Official Trailer