Rock Fashion Icon Jimmy Webb Dead at 62, Community Mourns

Jimmy Webb, an icon in rock fashion, has died at the age of 62.

Long knows as a stylist and buyer at New York's legendary Trash and Vaudeville, Webb recently struck out on his own and opened the rocker boutique I Need More, named after the Iggy Pop song, on the city's Lower East Side.

Webb helped both rock stars and fans alike in finding their own edge when it came to fashion, and he is remembered as eccentric, kind and generous.

“We are all going to miss our wonderful friend Jimmy Webb,” Blondie's Debby Harry, who the business owner often credited as his muse, told The New York Post.“There goes a lovely unique NYC character. I feel lucky to have known him.”

Webb's cause of death hasn't been confirmed, however, it was known that he was battling cancer.

An event was held at I Want More in February where Pop and Harry laid their handprints into the shop floor where tiles had been removed, and it was attended by friends and rockers including Duff McKagan, David Johansen and Henry Rollins.

“I flew out from LA; I had to be there for Jimmy,” Rollins told The Post. “He was not doing well, and I had no doubt that it would be my last time seeing him. Cancer is a hell of a thing.”

In a video interview where Webb discussed his "rock scene," he said, "“My rock scene is in the streets of New York. I don't know if I had a scene, I just lived rock and roll. Rock and roll is in my heart, it's in my spirit, it's forever and always. It was there probably since the day I was born..."

Many members of the rock community are mourning the loss of a longtime friend.

Nikki Sixx, Motley Crue

Slash

Duff McKagan, Guns N' Roses

Debbie Harry, Blondie

Chris Stein, Blondie

Sebastian Bach

Kelly Osbourne

Cyndi Lauper

Joan Jett

Taylor Momsen, The Pretty Reckless

Joel Madden, Good Charlotte

Alissa White-Gluz, Arch Enemy

Todd Kerns, Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators

Duff’s

Max Weinberg, Bruce Springsteen's E-Street Band

Tyler Bryant, Tyler Bryant and The Shakedown

