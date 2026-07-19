Back in March, Loudwire reported on 2000s nu-metal act Skrape foreshadowing their return after roughly 20 years (only to be faced with legal action regarding their name). Now, singer Billy Keeton has officially announced that the group are back but with a slightly new name: Skrapegoat.

Billy Keeton’s Skrapegoat Announcement

For context, and as Loudwire previously wrote, “the Florida-based group” (who put out two albums – New Killer America and Up the Dose – in the early 2000s) “launched a new Instagram account, Facebook account and website” in February in preparation of their return. On March 8, Keeton issued a press release that provided more details, too.

The same day, however, attorney Tom Player (of Player Entertainment Law) reached out to Loudwire (via email) to specify: “Billy Keeton has gone rogue and does not have the right to unilaterally co-opt the Skrape name.” Player also attached “a cease and desist letter filed against Keeton on Feb. 20, 2026” to his email.

According to Keeton’s latest announcement (posted to social media on July 18), he’s now able to bring the band back under the slightly altered moniker of Skrapegoat.

“Billy Keeton Introduces SKRAPEGOAT,” his post began, adding:

Earlier this year, Billy Keeton announced his plans to revive the SKRAPE brand and return to the stage. The response made one thing abundantly clear: the connection fans had with this music had never faded. The announcement was met with an enthusiastic response from longtime supporters eager to hear Billy's unmistakable voice once again. Although the original announcement had only a brief opportunity to reach fans, the excitement surrounding the existing catalog and the promise of new music confirmed one thing: This project deserved to move forward. As the vision continued to take shape, legal objections from certain members of the original lineup brought the project to an unexpected standstill. Months were spent working toward a resolution. When it became clear there was no immediate end in sight, the decision was made to move forward under a new identity.

Diving into that “new identity,” the post explained that it’s “more than a new name.” Rather, it “represents the next evolution of Billy Keeton's creative journey. Built around Billy's unmistakable voice and a powerful new lineup, the project embraces the music fans have connected with for years while opening the door to an exciting new era of original material.”

The announcement also saw Keeton confessing: "When I announced this project, I honestly didn't know what to expect.”

He elaborated:

The response reminded me how much these songs still mean to people, and that meant everything to me. Once it became clear certain people wanted to take the focus away from the music, we had a decision to make. We could look backward, or build something new. We chose to keep moving forward, and I'm even more excited about SKRAPEGOAT than when this all started.

Finally, Keeton’s post concluded:

SKRAPEGOAT isn't about replacing the past. It's about honoring it while building something even greater for the future. The next chapter starts now. Please Note: The original SKRAPE pages have been temporarily reactivated so longtime followers could see this announcement. @skrapegoat will be the official home for all news, music, tour dates, and future announcements. The original SKRAPE pages will be deactivated again in the coming days. #Skrape #Skrapegoat

You can see Keeton’s post below:

It's also worth mentioning that Keeton is the only officially revealed member of Skrapegoat (as of this writing).

READ MORE: 21 Essential Nu-Metal Albums You Should Own on Vinyl

Reactions to Their Return

By and large, fans have shown excitement regarding Skrapegoat.

For instance, someone replied to Keeton’s post on the Skrape Facebook page: “Thank you. For real. Your live show you played in Japan back in the early 2000's was just INCREDIBLE to watch.”

Likewise, Keeton’s announcement on the Skrapegoat Facebook page prompted someone to share:

This is awesome! I used to BLAST the Up The Dose album! Summer song and In the End were the songs I'd play on repeat. I was introduced to Skrape back in 2004 when they played Irving Place in Manhattan with Twisted Method, Soil, and Static-X. It was my first real concert and I just dug the hell out of their sound, Stage presence, vocals, and Billy's neck beard (lol). I'm glad to see this happening!

Over on the Skrape Instagram page, people focused more on wondering why the other members of Skrape aren’t involved (and whether Keeton thinks they’ll eventually work things out).

For example, someone responded to the insinuation that ex-drummer (and current Evanescence member) Will Hunt is responsible for the Skrape divide:

Is that who is causing the issues? The drummer who plays in 20 other bands can’t let Billy use the name without him? Why doesn’t Will just play drums for Skrape? He plays for every other band on the planet except the one he helped start. Makes no sense

More About the Band’s History + Situation

In our prior story about Skrape, we noted that they formed in 1997 and “developed a substantial local following” as they “signed to RCA Records” and put out New Killer America around the turn of the century. It “sold approximately 100,000 copies and reached No. 157 on the Billboard 200.”

We continued:

The band toured heavily in support of New Killer America, opening for metal giants such as Pantera and Slayer. They released their second and most recent album, Up the Dose, in 2004. The album underperformed commercially and Skrape were dropped from their label and ultimately disbanded shortly after its release.

Going back to Keeton’s March 2026 press release (which you can see below), it read:

Original Vocalist Billy Keeton Announces a New Era of SKRAPE After more than two decades, SKRAPE is officially entering a new frontier. Original vocalist Billy Keeton has introduced a powerful new lineup and a renewed creative vision for the next era of SKRAPE. Known for their explosive blend of heavy groove, melodic aggression, and raw intensity, SKRAPE first rose to prominence in the early 2000s with the release of their RCA Records debut New Killer America and the follow-up album Up the Dose. During the band’s original run, SKRAPE toured nationally alongside some of the most influential heavy acts of the era, including Pantera, Slayer, Static-X, and Disturbed. Their single “Waste” climbed the Billboard charts, helping cement the band as one of the emerging forces in heavy music at the time. Now, with a new lineup behind him and a renewed creative drive, Keeton is bringing SKRAPE back with a focus firmly set on the future. “SKRAPE has always been about energy, intensity, and connection with the fans,” says Keeton. “This isn’t about looking backward — it’s about building something powerful moving forward. We’re writing new music, and the goal is to take this band into the next chapter the right way.” The upcoming phase of SKRAPE will focus on new music, new performances, and a revitalized sound that honors the band’s legacy while pushing forward creatively. Fans can expect new material to be released in the near future, along with live performances as the band prepares to reintroduce SKRAPE to audiences both old and new. This new chapter is a major moment for longtime fans who remember SKRAPE’s early impact, while introducing a new generation to the band’s unmistakable intensity. Further announcements regarding new music, tour dates, and lineup details will be revealed soon.

Are you happy about Skrape finally returning as Skrapegoat? Let us know!