Rock Fest 2021 Daily Lineups Announced, Corey Taylor + More Added

Rock Fest is back for 2021, but the lineup with have a little different look than it did when it was initially supposed to happen in 2020. As expected, the pandemic forced a few schedule changes, with Corey Taylor and Philip H. Anselmo + the Illegals among the new additions, while Snoop Dogg is the biggest name to exit the festival.

Taylor, Philip H. Anselmo + the Illegals, Tommy Vext (replacing his former band Bad Wolves), Pop Evil and Bad Omens are all new to the lineup, with Snoop Dogg, Theory of a Deadman, Bad Wolves, Avatar, Through Fire and Mad Alice exiting. The festival is returning to Cadott, Wisconsin this July.

In addition, organizers have now announced the daily lineups, including the bill for a special Wednesday pre-show. That Wednesday gig, hosted by Lou Brutus, will take place on July 14 for 3-Day Pass holders. Queensryche will headline with sets from Slaughter, Royal Bliss, Joyous Wolf, Stitched Up Heart, The Black Moods, Modern Mimes and Unkle Daddy.

Organizers have also been busy putting together the daily lineups, having Rob Zombie headline the opening day on Thursday, July 15. He'll be joined by Staind, Anthrax (playing a 40th anniversary set), Steel Panther, Saint Asonia, Memphis May Fire, Fozzy, Blacktop Mojo, Carnifex, Fire From the Gods, Falling Through April, Scattered Hamlet, Anything But Human, Digital Homicide, Any Given Sin, GFM, Jett Threatt, Nivrana, Drama Queen, Contingency and Ignescent.

Limp Bizkit headlines the Friday bill (July 16) that includes Corey Taylor, Philip H. Anselmo + the Illegals (playing A Vulgar Display of Pantera set), Badflower, Of Mice & Men, All That Remains, Tommy Vext, Like a Storm, Crobot, Bones UK, Silvertung, Wildstreet, Distal Descent, City of the Weak, Throw the Fight, Siin, Hammer Down Hard, Fool Fighters, Dressed to Kill, Strange Daze and Caster Volor.

Korn close things out on Saturday (July 17) preceded by Danzig, Chevelle, Motionless in White, Pop Evil, We Came as Romans, Gemini Syndrome, Bad Omens, Hyro the Hero, Rachel Lorin, Stormbreaker, Nuisance, Stellar Circuits, Your Screaming Silence, Evandale, Strate Jak It, Gypsy Road, Cowboys From Hell, Probable Cause and FMDown.

Ticketing and campsite info can be found at the festival's website.

Rock Fest 2021