Rock for Ronnie 2023 Raises $50K for Cancer Research – See Concert Photos

The annual Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund benefits continue to make significant financial strides in helping to achieve their mission of cancer prevention, education and continued research for a cure, with their most latest efforts raising another $50,000. After a pandemic disruption, this year's spring benefit marked the inaugural Rock for Ronnie concert taking place at Los Encinos Park in Encino, California.

In the past, the concert has been packaged with a motorcycle ride under the Ride for Ronnie banner, but this year the concert was the primary focus, with a fun-filled day of music, silent and live auctions, food trucks and plenty more for the sold-out crowd.

SiriusXM host Eddie Trunk returned as the event's emcee, while the lineup included Jason Charles Miller, the Van Halen tribute outfit The Atomic Punks, the reunion of Steamroller (Doug Aldrich, Brian Tichy and Michael Devin) playing a set that included Whitesnake classics, Dio Disciples (Simon Wright, Scott Warren, Oni Logan, Bjorn Englen, Ira Black, Terry Ilous, Dyna Shirasaki and special guest Ann Boleyn) and a triumphant all-star jam that closed out the day with performances of Rainbow, Motorhead and Montrose favorites among others.

Participants in the All-Star Jam included guitarists Doug Aldrich ((Whitesnake, DIO, Steamroller); Ira Black (BulletBoys, Dio Disciples, Vio-lence); Chris Broderick, (In Flames, Act of Defiance, ex Megadeth); Phil Demmel (Vio-lence, Machine Head); Marc Ferrari (Keel); Keith Nelson (Buckcherry); Adrian Vandenberg (Whitesnake, Vandenberg); Ricky Warwick (Thin Lizzy, Black Star Riders); and Toshi Yanagi of the Jimmy Kimmel Live band; vocalists Andry Lagiou (The Voice Greece, her bespoke band Andry); Michael Devin (Whitesnake, Steamroller); Jesse Hughes (Eagles of Death Metal); Chad McMurray (Rivet Skull, Dio Rising); Patrick Stone (Budderside, Sweet, Adler’s Appetite); Marq Torien (BulletBoys); Neil Turbin (Death Riders, Anthrax); and Chas West (West Bound, Bonham); bass players Stu Hamm (Joe Satriani, Steve Vai); Sean McNabb (Dokken, The Keef Richards); Marco Mendoza (Thin Lizzy, Whitesnake); Marty O’Brien (Daughtry, Lita Ford); Dug Pinnick, (King’s X); Rudy Sarzo (Quiet Riot, Whitesnake, Dio); and Kemble Walters (Chevelle); drummers Fred Aching (BulletBoys, Kings of Thrash, Powerflo); Mike Dupke (Wednesday 13, W.A.S.P.); Kyle Hughes (Bumblefoot, Marco Mendoza); Zak St. John (Black Star Riders); and Brian Tichy (Whitesnake, Steamroller); and keyboard players Walter Ino (The Babys, Eagles of Death Metal); and Mike Mangan (The Cult).

While music was the day's big draw, the event also serves as a platform to inform and educate on cancer research and Dr. Sandy Kapoor provided those in attendance with an update on the latest innovations in cancer prevention and screening, while the on-site Dio Cancer Fund Medical Booth provided complimentary sunscreen to those attending the day's outdoor festivities.

One of the highlights of the day also included a special presentation to CPA Bill McBride, who received the "King of Rock 'n' Roll" award at the ceremony for his generous and ongoing support of the Dio Cancer Fund. After a presentation, McBride was then invited to join in the All-Star Jam playing guitar on Dio's "King of Rock 'n' Roll."

The day also saw the raffle and auctioning of several rock and metal collectibles throughout the proceedings, with a Dave Grohl drumhead airbrushed by artist Jason Oberly signed by Grohl, a custom acoustic guitar airbrushed with Ronnie James Dio's likeness, a rare test pressing of Black Sabbath's Live Evil, a complete Metallica vinyl collection with their Hardwired ... to Self-Destruct vinyl signed by the band and more helping to raise funds as well.

Get a closer look at some of the photos from Rock for Ronnie 2023 below and stay tuned for info on Rock for Ronnie 2024.