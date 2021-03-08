Cameo has allowed near-instant access to your favorite celebrities. For a small fee, you can get your favorite musician to say just about anything, but as you’ll see in the video below, results are often mixed.

Motley Crue’s Vince Neil went viral for a Cameo gone wrong in early 2020, perhaps serving as a harbinger for a horrific year to come. Neil bumbled his way through a Happy 40th Birthday video for a fan named Derek, and as one YouTuber commenter translated, Neil said, “So uh —keep on rockin,’ shout at the devil, and uh — and do..sndjdhdh and do sum feel good stuff, for the big ol', herrrmemwajhs, big ol' 4-0, u smsmsn man. Alight, seeya later.”

Who better to cheer you up when you’re ill than Twisted Sister legend Dee Snider? Dee recorded a high-energy get well soon message to a nurse from Connecticut who contracted COVID-19 while bravely serving her community. Snider shared some heartfelt words wishing her well, while yelling, “Fuck this virus!” and singing a bit of “We’re Not Gonna Take It.”

Plenty of Dream Theater fans have kicked a few bucks to James LaBrie with requests to hear some a capella singing. LaBrie and his uhh… interesting mustache… granted his fans’ wishes each time, wailing through Dream Theater favorites in the quiet of his own home.

Watch these 10 Legendary Rock + Metal Cameos in the Loud List below.

10 Legendary Rock + Metal Cameos