As the spread of the coronavirus around the globe continues to pose a threat, public health experts and government officials are preaching the importance of self-isolation to limit the rate of infection. Since you're stuck at home for a while, we're here to help you pass the time with these 30 Rock + Metal Films to Binge.

Peer into the lives of the world's most legendary rock and metal artists as well as the sounds and styles they helped create. Go back to 1973 and see what made an Alice Cooper show so revolutionary, watch the Fyre Festival documentary for the 10th time (it never gets old) or learn about the lives of the session musicians, who never get the glory.

All of the releases seen below can be streamed now on Netflix, Amazon Prime or Hulu.

It is of utmost importance to follow the World Health Organization's best practices for staying safe and limiting the spread of the coronavirus.