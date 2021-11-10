For those of you who are fans of the Grand Theft Auto video game series, Rockstar Games is releasing Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition digitally tomorrow (Nov. 11) and on physical formats Dec. 7. They've also revealed the full soundtrack, and a couple of rock songs were dropped.

The Definitive Edition will feature improved versions of GTA 3, GTA: Vice City and GTA: San Andreas. One of the best parts of driving around a stolen vehicle in the game is listening to some kickass songs on the various radio stations, and the aforementioned games had a great selection of rock and metal tunes, and even some legendary rockers that voiced imaginary radio DJs.

The soundtracks for the stations are primarily the same this time around, but there were a few changes made.

Vice City's premiere rock radio station, "V-Rock," is hosted by talk-show host Jeffrey Crawford "Lazlow" Jones. On the station, you'll still hear Judas Priest, Motley Crue, Megadeth, Autograph, Twisted Sister, Anthrax, Iron Maiden, Slayer, Tesla, David Lee Roth and the game's own fictional band Lovefist.

As per the original Vice City soundtrack, the songs that were dropped from "V-Rock" for the new edition are Ozzy Osbourne's "Bark at the Moon," Quiet Riot's "Cum on Feel the Noise," The Cult's "She Sells Sanctuary," Loverboy's "Working for the Weekend," Alcatrazz's "God Blessed Video" and "Fist Fury" by the fictional Loveliest.

The soundtrack for San Andreas' classic rock station "K-DST" is a bit more unique, as the host, Tommy "The Nightmare" Smith, was voiced by none other than Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose. Though he was playing a made-up character, Rose made a GN'R reference during his show at one point, saying, "I've said it before... All we need is a little patience."

Anyway, on the station, you'll still be able to catch songs by Foghat, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Heart, KISS, Grand Funk Railroad, The Who, Boston, David Bowie, Eddie Money, Humble Pie, Billy Idol, Toto, Rod Stewart, Lynyrd Skynyrd and America. "Woman to Woman" by Joe Cocker and Tom Petty's "Runnin' Down a Dream" were dropped for the new version.

San Andreas actually has two rock stations, though. The second, "Radio X," specializes in alternative rock, and features Guns N' Roses, Soundgarden, Alice in Chains, Stone Temple Pilots, Jane's Addiction, Faith No More, Helmet, Danzig, The Stone Roses, L7, Primal Scream, Living Colour and Depeche Mode.

Osbourne was snubbed again, with his track "Hellraiser" missing from the new track list, as well as Rage Against the Machine's "Killing in the Name."

Check out the full soundtrack, which includes all genres, over at Game Rant, and pre-order Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition here.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition Trailer