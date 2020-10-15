21 Stories of Rock Star Ghost Encounters + Paranormal Experiences

Do you believe in communication from the great beyond? There's certainly plenty unexplained phenomena that has been seen (and felt) over the years to lend credence to the idea, and whether it's rockers reaching out from the afterlife or living rockers being visited by spirits, there appears to be a wealth of rockers who had experiences with the paranormal.

In this gallery, we'll share some of those stories that have been collected over the years, whether it be deceased members of The Doors, Lynyrd Skynyrd and the Sex Pistols letting their presence be felt or rockers such as My Chemical Romance, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Slipknot, Alice Cooper and others being haunted while trying to work on music.

Get a firm grip on something as you scroll through and read these 21 Rock Star Experiences With the Paranormal.