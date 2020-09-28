Rock Stars vs. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has been a controversial institution for decades, with many musicians speaking out against the Hall putting money ahead of music and for its inept voting body. Watch these musicians, some of whom are actually in the Hall of Fame, publicly address the Hall for their practices and overlooking essential rock and metal bands.

According to Motley Crue’s Nikki Sixx, the Rock Hall told the band they’d never be inducted. “[Tommy Lee said] maybe if we got into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame or something, we could dust off a couple of our old classics,’” recalled Sixx. “But we don’t have any plans because we were told by the Hall of Fame that we would never get in, because of how we’ve acted, so that’s kind of it.”

Judas Priest legend Rob Halford pulled a gangster move after being denied induction from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, actually reading Priest’s rejection letter live on an Arizona radio show. After the Hall listed various artists who were rejected multiple times before eventually getting in, they actually invited Priest to come visit as tourists, giving Halford’s spirited reading a hilarious twist.

Among the most critical Rock Hall inductees is Ritchie Blackmore, who ripped the Cleveland institution on his own YouTube channel. “I have absolutely [no] interest for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. I’m not interested in receiving awards and all that self-congratulatory patting on the back by the elitists in the business.”

