Rockers React: Anthony Bourdain Dead at 61

The entertainment world has lost another significant figure as chef, author and travel journalist Anthony Bourdain has died at the age of 61. Bourdain, host of CNN's Parts Unknown, committed suicide while in France where he had been taping his series. According to CNN, Bourdain's friend and fellow chef Eric Ripert found Bourdain unresponsive in his hotel room Friday morning (June 8).

"It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain," the network said in a statement Friday morning. "His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time."

In addition to his love of food and travel, he was also an avid music fan and had welcomed musicians to participate in his television shows over the years. Most recently, Bourdain toured Armenia with the help of System of a Down's Serj Tankian as a guide. That episode can be seen here.