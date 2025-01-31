Headbanging is a part of rock and metal culture, but some rockers have unfortunately had to stop headbanging and were even hurt by it.

It's hard not to bang your head to heavy music that speaks to you. As good as it may feel for your soul, it may not be that good for your body. As noted by Columbia Health's Go Ask Alice forum, there haven't been many studies done on the long-term effects of headbanging, but a few have concluded that the movement can cause damage to the brain.

The National Library of Medicine has a particular study about "music-associated headbanging" and traumatic brain injuries, which found that in some cases, headbanging directly caused traumatic subdural hematoma, internal carotid artery dissection, traumatic vertebral artery aneurism and a few others conditions.

We're not trying to scare you or tell you not to headband, but maybe just be a bit more mindful about how you're shaking your brain around inside your head. You can enjoy more concerts for longer if you take good care of yourself!

READ MORE: Who Originated Headbanging?

That was the decision that some rock and metal legends had to make in order to keep performing. Some of them stopped headbanging entirely, others sustained injuries and decided to be a little more cautious about their onstage movements.

Scroll through the gallery below to read about some of these instances.

9 Rockers Who Stopped Headbanging (or Were Hurt By It) These rock and metal legends have either stopped headbanging altogether, or sustained an injury that forced them to change how they do it. Gallery Credit: Lauryn Schaffner