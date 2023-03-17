Roger Waters Blasts Claims That He’s Anti-Semitic, Seeks Legal Action Over Canceled German Shows

Following the cancelation of two upcoming shows that were set to take place in Germany, Roger Waters has issued a statement blasting claims that he's anti-semitic. He further stated that he's seeking legal action over the cancelations so that the concerts can still go on as contracted.

The shows that were called off were initially set to take place May 21 in Munich and May 28 in Frankfurt. Frankfurt's city council explained of the decision [via Planet Radio], "The background to the cancelation is the persistent anti-Israel behavior of the former Pink Floyd frontman, who is considered one of the most widely spread antisemites in the world," further citing his support of the BDS campaign and his pressuring of other musicians not to perform in Israel.

Munich's reasoning for the cancelation was that Waters "keeps stirring up antisemitic resentment" and spreads "conspiracy ideologies that justify Russia's brutal war of aggression against Ukraine."

Waters took to Twitter yesterday to write a statement regarding the matter.

"My lawyers are taking steps to ensure that my concerts in Munch and Frankfurt in May 2023 take place as contracted. Human rights and freedom of speech for all peoples under German law must prevail, which is why I'm taking this stance to ensure the will of the few will not prevent me from performing in Frankfurt and Munich," the musician wrote.

"I want to state for the record and once and for all that I am not and never have been antisemitic and nothing that anyone can say or publish will alter that. My well publicized views relate entirely to the policies and actions of the Israeli government and not with the peoples of Israel. Antisemitism is odious and racist and I condemn it, along with all forms of racism unreservedly."

Waters' lawyers also provided a statement to Planet Radio on behalf of the rocker yesterday afternoon.

Roger Waters defends freedom of speech and takes legal action against proposed concert cancellations in Frankfurt and Munich. In February 2023, the Hessian State Government and then the Magistrate of the City of Frankfurt announced their extraordinary and prejudicial intention to cancel a concert scheduled to be performed by Roger Waters at the Festhalle in Frankfurt on 28 May. On 28 February 2023, a motion was introduced in the Munich City Council to cancel the concert scheduled for 21 May 2023, in the Munich Olympiahalle. These actions are unconstitutional, without justification, and based upon the false accusation that Roger Waters is antisemitic, which he is not. As a result of this unilateral, politically motivated action, Mr Waters has instructed his lawyers to immediately take all necessary steps to overturn this unjustifiable decision to ensure that his fundamental human right of freedom of speech is protected and that all of those who wish to see him perform, are free to do so in Frankfurt, Munich and in any other city in any other country. Mr Waters believes that if this blatant attempt to silence him is left unchallenged it could have serious, far-reaching consequences for artists and activists all over the world.

Waters is currently touring throughout Europe, and still has four other shows scheduled in Germany during the month of May in the cities of Hamburg, Cologne and two in Berlin. See all of the dates on his website.