Roger Waters Declares Himself ‘Far, Far, Far More Important’ Than Drake + the Weeknd
Former Pink Floyd bassist/vocalist Roger Waters is no stranger to saying provocative and incensed things. Over the weekend, he did it again when he chatted with Toronto’s The Globe and Mail and asked the interviewer why they – as well as every other Canadian publication – chose not to review his recent performances in Toronto. He also showed his disapproval at being overlooked while acts such as Drake and The Weeknd received print space.
As reported by NME, a major reason was that The Weeknd was set to begin his ”After Hours ‘Til Dawn” tour on July 8. (Ironically, it was eventually canceled due to network outages.)
In response, Waters declared, “I have no idea what or who the Weeknd is, because I don’t listen to much music. People have told me he’s a big act. Well, good luck to him. I’ve got nothing against him. Would it not have been possible to review his show one night and my show another night?”
He continued, "I’m not trying to make a personal attack. I’m just saying it seemed odd. And, by the way, with all due respect to the Weeknd or Drake or any of them, I am far, far, far more important than any of them will ever be, however many billions of streams they’ve got. There is stuff going on here that is fundamentally important to all of our lives."
So far, neither The Weeknd nor Drake has responded. As for Waters, his “This Is Not a Drill” tour – which was postponed for about two years due to the current COVID-19 pandemic – will proceed as planned.
See Roger Waters’ remaining 2022 tour dates below. Get your tickets here.
Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters ‘This is Not a Drill’ International Tour Dates
July 17 – Quebec City, Quebec @ Videotron Centre
July 20 – Albany, N.Y. @ MVP Arena
July 23 – Detroit, Minn. @ Little Caesar’s Arena
July 26 – Chicago, Ill. @ United Center
July 28 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ Fiserv Forum
July 30 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Center
Aug. 2 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Heritage Bank Center
Aug. 5 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center
Aug. 6 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center
Aug. 10 – Columbus, Ohio @ Nationwide Arena
Aug. 13 – Belmont Park / Long Island, N.Y. @ UBS Arena
Aug. 16 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena
Aug. 18 – Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena
Aug. 20 – Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena
Aug. 23 – Miami, Fla. @ FTX Arena
Aug. 25 – Orlando, Fla. @ Amway Center
Aug. 27 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena
Aug. 30 – New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden
Aug. 31 – New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden
Sept. 3 – Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center
Sept. 6 – Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena
Sept. 8 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
Sept. 10 – Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center
Sept. 13 – Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place
Sept. 15 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena
Sept. 17 – Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome
Sept. 20 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center
Sept. 23 – San Francisco, Calif. @ Chase Center
Sept. 24 – San Francisco, Calif. @ Chase Center
Sept. 27 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Crypto.com Arena
Sept. 28 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Crypto.com Arena
Oct. 1 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ T-Mobile Arena
Oct. 3 – Glendale, Ariz. @ Gila River Arena
Oct. 6 – Austin, Texas @ Moody Center
Oct. 8 – Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center
Oct. 11 – Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico @ Arena Monterrey
Oct. 14 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Palacio de los Deportes
Oct. 15 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Palacio de los Deportes