Roger Waters Declares Himself ‘Far, Far, Far More Important’ Than Drake + the Weeknd

Former Pink Floyd bassist/vocalist Roger Waters is no stranger to saying provocative and incensed things. Over the weekend, he did it again when he chatted with Toronto’s The Globe and Mail and asked the interviewer why they – as well as every other Canadian publication – chose not to review his recent performances in Toronto. He also showed his disapproval at being overlooked while acts such as Drake and The Weeknd received print space.

As reported by NME, a major reason was that The Weeknd was set to begin his ”After Hours ‘Til Dawn” tour on July 8. (Ironically, it was eventually canceled due to network outages.)

In response, Waters declared, “I have no idea what or who the Weeknd is, because I don’t listen to much music. People have told me he’s a big act. Well, good luck to him. I’ve got nothing against him. Would it not have been possible to review his show one night and my show another night?”

He continued, "I’m not trying to make a personal attack. I’m just saying it seemed odd. And, by the way, with all due respect to the Weeknd or Drake or any of them, I am far, far, far more important than any of them will ever be, however many billions of streams they’ve got. There is stuff going on here that is fundamentally important to all of our lives."

So far, neither The Weeknd nor Drake has responded. As for Waters, his “This Is Not a Drill” tour – which was postponed for about two years due to the current COVID-19 pandemic – will proceed as planned.

See Roger Waters’ remaining 2022 tour dates below. Get your tickets here.

Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters ‘This is Not a Drill’ International Tour Dates

July 17 – Quebec City, Quebec @ Videotron Centre

July 20 – Albany, N.Y. @ MVP Arena

July 23 – Detroit, Minn. @ Little Caesar’s Arena

July 26 – Chicago, Ill. @ United Center

July 28 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ Fiserv Forum

July 30 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Center

Aug. 2 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Heritage Bank Center

Aug. 5 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center

Aug. 6 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center

Aug. 10 – Columbus, Ohio @ Nationwide Arena

Aug. 13 – Belmont Park / Long Island, N.Y. @ UBS Arena

Aug. 16 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena

Aug. 18 – Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena

Aug. 20 – Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena

Aug. 23 – Miami, Fla. @ FTX Arena

Aug. 25 – Orlando, Fla. @ Amway Center

Aug. 27 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

Aug. 30 – New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden

Aug. 31 – New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden

Sept. 3 – Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center

Sept. 6 – Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena

Sept. 8 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

Sept. 10 – Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center

Sept. 13 – Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place

Sept. 15 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena

Sept. 17 – Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome

Sept. 20 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center

Sept. 23 – San Francisco, Calif. @ Chase Center

Sept. 24 – San Francisco, Calif. @ Chase Center

Sept. 27 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Crypto.com Arena

Sept. 28 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Crypto.com Arena

Oct. 1 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ T-Mobile Arena

Oct. 3 – Glendale, Ariz. @ Gila River Arena

Oct. 6 – Austin, Texas @ Moody Center

Oct. 8 – Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center

Oct. 11 – Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico @ Arena Monterrey

Oct. 14 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Palacio de los Deportes

Oct. 15 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Palacio de los Deportes