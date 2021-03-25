Royal Blood’s New Song ‘Limbo’ Is a Cosmic Voyage in Duality
U.K. rock duo Royal Blood are keeping the new songs coming in advance of their first album in four years, Typhoons, and just released the get-up-and-dance jam "Limbo."
What makes Royal Blood so appealing is how many different elements just two musicians are able to pull into one unified front. "Limbo" subtly discharges a tense, modern rhythm that ebbs with its start-stop/push-pull mentality, while aspects of dance music (electronica, disco) overflow and gradually build in layers.
The cosmic visualizer video, seen at the bottom of the page, is the perfect companion to this sonic journey.
"It is without a doubt the most ambitious and wildest we have allowed ourselves to be and we can’t wait to invite you this far down the rabbit hole with us," said the band.
"Limbo" comes on the heels of the Typhoons title track and "Trouble's Coming," all a part of what's ahead when the complete album drops on April 30 on Warner Records.
Additionally, "Limbo" will be one of three songs performed by the band at the Bloxy Awards on March 27, where frontman and multi-instrumentalist Mike Kerr and drummer/percussionist Ben Thatcher will appear as digital avatars, keeping in theme with the global online multiplayer gaming platforms theme.
Royal Blood, "Limbo" Lyrics
Wake up every morning
Almost surprised I survived
Blood on the pillow
Tears in my eyes
Slept in a murder scene last night
Nobody move
Nobody gets hurt
On loop the loop
Can’t get out of reverse
Stuck in limbo (All this time)
Waiting (Up all night)
Waiting (Stuck inside in limbo, limbo)
I need saving (All this time)
I’m fading (Hold on tight)
Fading (Stuck inside in limbo, limbo)
Stuck in limbo (All this time)
Waiting (Up all night)
I’m waiting (Stuck inside in limbo, limbo)
I need saving (All this time)
I’m fading (Hold on tight)
Fading (Stuck inside in limbo, limbo)
Now I’ve become someone
I don’t recognize
I despise
Numb and defeated
Part paralyzed
I think I’m starting again so I roll the dice
But I should stop and take my own advice
It’s no wonder
I found myself lost ignoring all the signs
Fading
Somebody calm me down
Wake me up slow
Don’t leave me too late
Don’t wait
Till I’m stuck in limbo
Limbo
Somebody calm me down
Wake me up slow
Don’t leave me too late
Don’t wait
Until my body is cold
And I’m stuck in limbo
Till my body is cold
My body is cold
My body is cold
Till my body is cold
Yeah my body is cold
And I’m stuck in limbo
Stuck in limbo
Stuck in limbo
Yeah I’m stuck in limbo