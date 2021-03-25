Royal Blood’s New Song ‘Limbo’ Is a Cosmic Voyage in Duality

U.K. rock duo Royal Blood are keeping the new songs coming in advance of their first album in four years, Typhoons, and just released the get-up-and-dance jam "Limbo."

What makes Royal Blood so appealing is how many different elements just two musicians are able to pull into one unified front. "Limbo" subtly discharges a tense, modern rhythm that ebbs with its start-stop/push-pull mentality, while aspects of dance music (electronica, disco) overflow and gradually build in layers.

The cosmic visualizer video, seen at the bottom of the page, is the perfect companion to this sonic journey.

"It is without a doubt the most ambitious and wildest we have allowed ourselves to be and we can’t wait to invite you this far down the rabbit hole with us," said the band.

"Limbo" comes on the heels of the Typhoons title track and "Trouble's Coming," all a part of what's ahead when the complete album drops on April 30 on Warner Records.

Additionally, "Limbo" will be one of three songs performed by the band at the Bloxy Awards on March 27, where frontman and multi-instrumentalist Mike Kerr and drummer/percussionist Ben Thatcher will appear as digital avatars, keeping in theme with the global online multiplayer gaming platforms theme.

Royal Blood, "Limbo" Lyrics

Wake up every morning

Almost surprised I survived

Blood on the pillow

Tears in my eyes

Slept in a murder scene last night Nobody move

Nobody gets hurt

On loop the loop

Can’t get out of reverse Stuck in limbo (All this time)

Waiting (Up all night)

Waiting (Stuck inside in limbo, limbo)

I need saving (All this time)

I’m fading (Hold on tight)

Fading (Stuck inside in limbo, limbo) Stuck in limbo (All this time)

Waiting (Up all night)

I’m waiting (Stuck inside in limbo, limbo)

I need saving (All this time)

I’m fading (Hold on tight)

Fading (Stuck inside in limbo, limbo) Now I’ve become someone

I don’t recognize

I despise

Numb and defeated

Part paralyzed

I think I’m starting again so I roll the dice But I should stop and take my own advice

It’s no wonder

I found myself lost ignoring all the signs

Fading Somebody calm me down

Wake me up slow

Don’t leave me too late

Don’t wait

Till I’m stuck in limbo

Limbo Somebody calm me down

Wake me up slow

Don’t leave me too late

Don’t wait

Until my body is cold

And I’m stuck in limbo Till my body is cold

My body is cold

My body is cold

Till my body is cold

Yeah my body is cold

And I’m stuck in limbo

Stuck in limbo

Stuck in limbo

Yeah I’m stuck in limbo

Royal Blood, "Limbo"