Royal Blood Reveal Groovy Title Track From Upcoming ‘Typhoons’ Album

There's a storm a brewing and Royal Blood are bringing it your way. The fuzzed out new song "Typhoons" has just dropped and the group has revealed it will be coming from an album with the same name.

"Here she is. Can’t believe we finally get to share this with you," stated the group. "We’re both so incredibly proud to announce that our third album TYPHOONS will be released April 30th and is now available to pre-order!" Fans can head here to see pre-order options.

The duo continue addressing the song, "'Typhoons' is what it sounds like to be truly lost in your own thoughts to a hellish extent but also about how dark spells, much like storms are not permanent. This song was one those special moments where the process didn’t resemble writing whatsoever. More like being tethered to the earth, receiving holy lightning. Look after each other and crank this until you see smoke."

Check out the lyrics for the song below:

Rip the plug out the radio

Switch me off

Put me under

Till I’m sky high

Give me vertigo (somebody)

Let me know when it’s over Cos all these chemicals

Dancing through my veins

They don’t kill the cause

They just numb the pain

I need waking up

I should face the truth

I could calm the storm

If I wanted to (Typhoon)

My thoughts becoming parasites

That live to keep me terrified

I tell myself I’ll be alright

Typhoons keep on raging

And I don’t know why Typhoon.. Flashbacks

I’m not letting go

Tear me up

Cast a shadow

I got game face

But it’s all for show

Can't give it up

Blow my cover Cos all these chemicals

Dancing through my veins

They don’t kill the cause

They just numb the pain

I need waking up

I should face the truth

I could calm the storm

If I wanted to (Typhoon)

My thoughts becoming parasites

That live to keep me terrified

I tell myself I’ll be alright

Typhoons keep on raging

And I don’t know why Dark memories like lightning strike

Shake and sway me through the night

Raging on behind my eyes

I’m doomed and I’m waiting

For light in my sky

Typhoons keep on raging

And I don’t know why Typhoon..

"Typhoon" comes on the heels of last fall's highly successful groove-filled track "Trouble's Coming."

Royal Blood, "Typhoons"

Warner Records

1. Trouble’s Coming

2. Oblivion

3. Typhoons

4. Who Needs Friends

5. Million & One

6. Limbo

7. Either You Want It

8. Boilermaker

9. Mad Visions

10. Hold On

11. All We Have Is Now