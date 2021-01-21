Royal Blood Reveal Groovy Title Track From Upcoming ‘Typhoons’ Album
There's a storm a brewing and Royal Blood are bringing it your way. The fuzzed out new song "Typhoons" has just dropped and the group has revealed it will be coming from an album with the same name.
"Here she is. Can’t believe we finally get to share this with you," stated the group. "We’re both so incredibly proud to announce that our third album TYPHOONS will be released April 30th and is now available to pre-order!" Fans can head here to see pre-order options.
The duo continue addressing the song, "'Typhoons' is what it sounds like to be truly lost in your own thoughts to a hellish extent but also about how dark spells, much like storms are not permanent. This song was one those special moments where the process didn’t resemble writing whatsoever. More like being tethered to the earth, receiving holy lightning. Look after each other and crank this until you see smoke."
Check out the lyrics for the song below:
Rip the plug out the radio
Switch me off
Put me under
Till I’m sky high
Give me vertigo (somebody)
Let me know when it’s over
Cos all these chemicals
Dancing through my veins
They don’t kill the cause
They just numb the pain
I need waking up
I should face the truth
I could calm the storm
If I wanted to
(Typhoon)
My thoughts becoming parasites
That live to keep me terrified
I tell myself I’ll be alright
Typhoons keep on raging
And I don’t know why
Typhoon..
Flashbacks
I’m not letting go
Tear me up
Cast a shadow
I got game face
But it’s all for show
Can't give it up
Blow my cover
Cos all these chemicals
Dancing through my veins
They don’t kill the cause
They just numb the pain
I need waking up
I should face the truth
I could calm the storm
If I wanted to
(Typhoon)
My thoughts becoming parasites
That live to keep me terrified
I tell myself I’ll be alright
Typhoons keep on raging
And I don’t know why
Dark memories like lightning strike
Shake and sway me through the night
Raging on behind my eyes
I’m doomed and I’m waiting
For light in my sky
Typhoons keep on raging
And I don’t know why
Typhoon..
"Typhoon" comes on the heels of last fall's highly successful groove-filled track "Trouble's Coming."
Royal Blood, "Typhoons"
1. Trouble’s Coming
2. Oblivion
3. Typhoons
4. Who Needs Friends
5. Million & One
6. Limbo
7. Either You Want It
8. Boilermaker
9. Mad Visions
10. Hold On
11. All We Have Is Now