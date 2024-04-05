"I kind of just wanted to create a sound that maybe no one had heard yet and that's authentic to me."

On Thursday's Loudwire Nights (April 4), Royale Lynn dove deep into her new track, "Six Feet Deep." As she put it, in addition to wanting to create a distinct sound with the song, she also wanted to cover a topic that's important to her.

"I'm from a really small town and I really wanted to kind of talk about my struggles," she told host Chuck Armstrong. "'Six Feet Deep' was kind of the first [song] where I was completely, 100-percent authentically writing as me."

Lynn explained that she has written with and for a lot of other artists, so to be able to sink herself into "Six Feet Deep" was meaningful.

"It was cool to kind of bridge the gap of being like, 'I'm a metalhead, but I also grew up in the country.' How do we bridge that and what does that sound like? It's been really cool to be on this journey."

Royale Lynn Describes the Moment She Signed Her First Record Deal

Earlier this year, Lynn posted a photo on her Instagram of her sitting in the Epitaph Records office in Los Angeles, signing a contract next to Bad Religion co-founder — and owner of Epitaph — Brett Gurewitz.

"I'm so grateful to have the opportunity to sign with my DREAM label," she wrote on the social media post. "Here's to being different and never apologizing for it. This is just the beginning."

When Chuck asked Lynn about this moment, she beamed with pride.

"It was one of the most special moments of my life," she said.

"My heart was racing because it's just like, you worked so hard and you try to be authentic and you try to put out music that's true to you and you work day in and day out. And I've sang my entire life...from 10 years old, I was in guitar lessons and singing lessons. I had a band when I was a kid and I just wanted to be an artist and a songwriter.

She admitted that she didn't know how she was going to do it, but she was never going to take no for an answer on her journey.

READ MORE: Jay Bentley Reflects on Bad Religion's First-Ever Live Show

"To see the years and years and years of work put in and then going to that moment of sitting down with Brett, someone who wholeheartedly is like, 'I believe in you and I see you and I see the vision that you want,' that was the coolest," she explained.

"Part of sitting down with him was just like, I had found a team that believed in me, just as much as I had believed in myself. It was a cool moment. They were like, 'No, we've got your back and we'd love to have you on our team. And I think that I have the greatest team in the world."

What Else Did Royale Lynn Discuss on Loudwire Nights?

What fans can expect from her this year beyond some festival appearances and a run of shows with Dirty Honey: "We have new music that is on its way and it's closer than you think."

Why she tends to write "in more of the country style"

How she came up with the term "punktry" to describe her sound

Listen to the Full Interview in the Podcast Player Below

Royale Lynn joined Loudwire Nights on Thursday, April 4; the show replays online here, and you can tune in live every weeknight at 7PM ET or on the Loudwire app; you can also see if the show is available on your local radio station and listen to interviews on-demand.

Top 50 Nu-Metal Albums of All-Time These are the top 50 nu-metal albums of all time.