Sabaton Debut World War II-Themed Cover Song ‘Defence of Moscow’

Power metal legion Sabaton are back with another new single, "Defence of Moscow," which comes not long after the release of the commemorative "The Royal Guard," the track that was first released in the band's native Swedish language before the English version arrived later.

As is, the standard for Sabaton's "Defence of Moscow" is a historical overview, this time with a specific focus on the attempted Germanic Nazi invasion of the Soviet Union in 1941 that was dubbed Operation Barbarossa. Here, Sabaton adopt the perspective of the Soviet Union under dictator Joseph Stalin as the Soviet Red Army sought to push Germanic forces back in the Battle of Moscow.

The song is a cover of the Russian band Radio Tapok and commemorates Russian Victory Day, which is May 9.

Listen to "Defence of Moscow" further down the page and read the lyrics (via AZ Lyrics) below as well.

Although the group has now released two new songs in 2021, no details have emerged as to whether Sabaton intend to include both "The Royal Guard" and "Defence of Moscow" on a future full length album, which would serve as the successor to 2019's The Great War. That album honored the 100th anniversary of World War I that lasted from 1914 through 1918.

Sabaton, "Defence of Moscow" Lyrics

As the Wehrmacht overrun, Russia 1941

They don't belong, we stand our ground, a million strong

We are ready for their strike, face the army of the reich

A million strong, this is our land, they don't belong Hear Marshal Zhukov's, and Stalin's orders

Defend the motherland, Moscow shall not fall! Stand and follow command, our blood for the homeland

Heed the motherland's call, and brace for the storm

Moscow will never give in, there is no surrender

Force them into retreat, and into defeat Face the volleys of their guns, for Russia's daughters and her sons

All the brave, who stand against the typhoon wave

From the mountains and the plains, come in thousands on the trains

Day and night, they're rolling in, to join the fight From Kazakhstan to Magadan

Call of the motherland, Russia shall prevail! Stand and follow command, our blood for the homeland

Heed the motherland's call, and brace for the storm

Moscow will never give in, there is no surrender

Force them into retreat, and into defeat Stand and follow command, our blood for the homeland

Heed the motherland's call, and brace for the storm

Moscow will never give in, there is no surrender

Force them into retreat, and into defeat Stand and follow command, our blood for the homeland

Heed the motherland's call, and brace for the storm

Moscow will never give in, there is no surrender

Force them into retreat, and into defeat Stand and follow command, our blood for the homeland!

Sabaton, "Defence of Moscow"