Sabaton Members Reportedly Owe Hundreds of Thousands of Dollars to Swedish Tax Agency

Sabaton singer Joakim Brodén and bassist Pär Sundström reportedly owe hundreds of thousands of dollars to the Swedish Tax Agency following a discrepancy in their tax reporting concerning their income from tours in the United States from 2016 through 2018.

The news was reported by Sweden's Aftonbladet (with the aid of Google Translate), where it was said that both members of the modern day power metal icons are believed to have hired tax experts to file all of the paperwork properly. However, there seems to be an issue with the double taxation agreement between the U.S. and Sweden, which now has to be sorted out.

Of the pair of co-founding Sabaton members, Brodén allegedly owes the most to the Swedish Tax Agency, to the tune of over two million kronor, which is the equivalent of more than $233,000. It was not stated how much money Sunström is said to have owed.

Brodén and Sundström will have the opportunity to appeal the decision.

The Swedish Tax Agency, as described on the agency's website, "manages civil registration of private individuals and collects taxes such as personal income tax, corporate tax, VAT and excise tax."

Sabaton, who last released The Great War in 2019 as well as a handful of singles this year, are set to hit the road in North America as special guests on Judas Priest's '50 Heavy Metal Years' tour, which kicks off on Sept. 8. Head here to see if the tour is stopping near you.