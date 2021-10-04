Sabaton Announce ‘The War to End All Wars’ Album Details

Sabaton are preparing to breach the record release schedule in 2022. The war-influenced Swedish rockers have announced that their next release will be titled The War to End All Wars and it's now on target for a March 4 street date via Nuclear Blast.

The band wrote and recorded the album during the pandemic of the past year, crafting a concept album that spans 11 brand new songs that deal with themes tied to the atrocities, miracles and events of World War I.

Though the band has been busy working on new music, they have kept fans engaged in recent months. Earlier this year, they released a stand-alone cover of Manowar's "Kingdom Come" and that was followed in August when they teamed up with the World of Tanks gaming franchise to offer a "Steel Commanders" video.

Sabaton had been on tour providing support for metal icons Judas Priest this fall and have a massive European trek scheduled for the spring of 2022. The Hu and Lordi will join them on the run and you can get ticketing details and see all the dates listed here.

As for The War to End All Wars album, pre-orders are now being taken for the upcoming release at this location. It will be available in a variety of CD, vinyl and cassette formats. Check out the artwork and track listing below.

Sabaton, The War to End All Wars Artwork + Track Listing

Nuclear Blast

1. Sarajevo

2. Stormtroopers

3. Dreadnought

4. The Unkillable Soldier

5. Soldier of Heaven

6. Hellfighters

7. Race to the Sea

8. Lady of the Dark

9. The Valley of Death

10. Christmas Truce

11. Versailles