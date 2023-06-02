Sammy Hagar and Tool? You better believe it!

Unmistakable rock star and former Van Halen singer Sammy Hagar recently sat down to dish all about 10 albums that changed his life, as Revolver reported.

The "Red Rocker" included Tool's 1996 album, Ænima, high up on his list, explaining how the album affected him. And did you know he's friends with Tool singer Maynard James Keenan?

Indeed, Hagar said that Ænima is "so great musically, and so remote from any record that I could ever make, that it drives and inspires me."

Ænima is "so innovative, raw and dark," he added, divulging, "I've become friends with Maynard, and I think he's one of the great artists of our time. He's a genius and a complete Renaissance man. We’re kind of like the odd couple."

In another recent chat, Hagar posited that he made Van Halen better when he joined the band. Founding Van Halen guitarist Eddie Van Halen died in 2020; Hagar has discussed doing a tribute show.

Below, see Hagar's list of his 10 life-altering albums. It also includes clutch efforts by Jeff Beck, David Bowie, The Rolling Stones and Jeff Buckley. Under that, find Loudwire's rundown of the best rock songs of the '90s.

