Former Samson Frontman Nicky Moore Has Died at 75

Nicky Moore, the vocalist who followed Bruce Dickinson as frontman for the U.K. metal band Samson, has died Wednesday (Aug. 3) at the age of 75.

"It is with immense sadness and almost unbearably heavy hearts that we have to let you all know that Nicky - a man larger than life in body and spirit - has sadly passed away this morning. A man that lived a thousand lifetimes in just one has decided he needed a rest. Rest well, dear friend. We will all miss you x," stated a message posted to Moore's Facebook page.

Samson already had three albums under the belt when Moore came on board after Dickinson exited the group to join Iron Maiden. Being recruited after starting his career in the bands Hackensack and Tiger, Moore's first album was 1982's Before the Storm. Moore actually served multiple stints in the band, fronting the group through 1984, then returning briefly in 1986 after the group had disbanded and Paul Samson recorded solo. Rather than return for the 1987 Samson reunion, Moore turned his attention Mammoth, a group featuring Gillan bassist John McCoy. He recorded two albums with that band.

The '90s found Moore singing as part of Nicky Moore and the Blues Corporation, but another reunion with Samson followed in the early 2000s. The band came to an end though with the death of guitarist Paul Samson in 2002. Moore's career would continue in 2006 as a member of the group Far Behind.

Director Jonas Akerlund was among those paying tribute, sharing a photo taken in 1982 at the Marquee Club.

Revisit some of Moore's work with Samson below.

Samson, "Losing My Grip"

Samson, "Red Skies"

Samson, "The Fight Goes On"