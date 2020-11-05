The growing war in Artsakh has been in the news of late as Azerbaijan has invaded the country, which neighbors Armenia and is filled with a largely Armenian population. System of a Down are the most well known act to have spoken out about the conflict, but they're not alone. Up-and-coming rockers Satellite Citi are sharing their new video for "Antibody" as a way of bringing awareness to the latest attacks on the Armenian people.

The song, which is dedicated to the people of Armenia, features a guest vocal from Crobot's Brandon Yeagley. Satellite Citi features drummer/vocalist Anna Gevorkian and guitarist Shaunt Sulahian, both Armenian-Americans born and raised in Los Angeles.

Like many first-generation Armenians and children of immigrants, they have learned about the struggles their ancestors faced throughout their lives. They even launched their career in 2015 with the poignant track “Rock Bottom” to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

With the latest attacks against their home country, the band teamed up with director Rosie Geozalian to create a video that showcases symbols of Armenian strength. In fact, the group has offered commentary on some of the shots and landmarks featured in the video that can be viewed at the bottom of this post.

“Our track ‘Antibody’ lyrically is about overcoming obstacles and silencing your enemies, no matter how hard they might try to bring you down,” Anna and Shaunt said. “We were honored to have Brandon Yeagley of Crobot sing on this track with us. His voice really brought the song together musically. The music video helps us connect the song back to our motherland, Armenia. With the recent war in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), and continuous war crimes happening to Armenian civilians, carried out by Azerbaijan and Turkey, we felt the need to let people know we are here, standing together, stronger than ever, and nothing will change that.”

Adds director Rosie Geozalian, “We had already started working on the ‘Antibody’ video when I woke up one morning to reports of the attacks occurring in Artsakh and Armenia. As members of the Armenian diaspora, the tragedies taking place consumed our thoughts and emotions; the visuals shifted to reflect that. Creating the video for ‘Antibody’ became a way of processing the ongoing cultural trauma we face as Armenians, while paying homage to our brothers and sisters risking their lives to protect the motherland.”

Crobot's Brandon Yeagley continues, “We are all looking for a little extra boost in immunity right about now. Now, I’m no doctor but I know when Satellite Citi hit me up to be a part of their hard-hitting, slinky song ‘Antibody’ there was no hesitation. So come along for the ride—'cause if you ain’t part of the cure, you’re part of the disease!”

In coordination with the release of the song, Satellite Citi are also selling a T-shirt tied to the "Antibody" track with all proceeds going to the Armenia Fund. It's available to purchase here.

The band is also directing people interested in learning more about the conflict and how they can help to sign petitions at Armenian Rights Watch and ANCA, while donations can assist the Armenia Fund and the Armenian Wounded Heroes Fund.

"Antibody" will be featured on Satellite Citi's upcoming album Fear Tactics, which is being produced by Brad Wood and is expected to arrive in 2021. “It’s important to us to help people control and ultimately confront and overcome their fears by realizing they’re not alone in this crazy world,” the duo shared. “And so many of us are going through the same things, the same struggles and day to day anxiety. Especially during this pandemic, it’s been such a shift in reality for us and we’re realizing how important human connection is.”

In the interim, you can pick up "Antibody" via the group's Bandcamp page. Stay up to date with the group via their website, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and Spotify accounts.

Satellite Citi, "Antibody"

Satellite Citi

Satellite Citi, "Antibody" (Featuring Crobot's Brandon Yeagley)