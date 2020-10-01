System of a Down Rally Support Following Attacks on Artsakh

Though the members of System of a Down may not always see eye to eye, they have united in the fight to bring attention to the current attacks by Azerbaijan and Turkey on their cultural homeland of Armenia and Artsakh.

In the early morning hours of Sunday, September 27, forces in Azerbaijan began a large scale pre-meditated offensive attack on Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabagh), an independent and autonomous country that borders Armenia, populated with a vast majority of ethnic Armenians. As Azerbaijan forces advance, the people of Artsakh are doing their best to defend their lives and homeland.

Artsakh gained their independence from Azerbaijan in the early '90s after years of war and conflict. While there had been a cease-fire agreement between the countries since 1994, Azerbaijan has frequently broken the pact and this time is advancing into Artsakh with the aid of Turkey's Erdogan regime.

In their statement, the members of System of a Down are calling for action and online support through petitions and online support in the hope of gaining the attention of other world leaders to help thwart the current insurgence into Artsakh. Their statement, along with key links where you can help out by voicing your support, can be read below:

The world turned a blind eye during:

· the Armenian Genocide in 1915

· the mass killings and pogroms of the 1980s and ‘90s

· Azerbaijan’s invasion of Armenia in 2016 Now the world is turning a blind eye to 150,000 landlocked civilians under attack by Azerbaijan and Turkey. SOAD has always stood for justice and peace. This notion comes from the suffering and injustice done to our people over centuries. Erdogan’s denialist Turkey is continuing the work of its genocidal ancestors, and allied with petro-corrupt Azerbaijan, are firing American made F-16 missiles into Artsakh and parts of Armenia killing soldiers as well as civilians. The world seems too busy with Covid and politics to care, but we HAVE to do something as this is an existential threat for our people and the first Christian Nation. Since it seems difficult for the media, international organizations, and world powers to call out Azerbaijan on its war mongering, ethnic cleansing, and killing of innocent civilians, let’s help them. We are calling on everyone to join our efforts. Here is how… Donate:

Armenia Fund: armeniafund.ejoinme.org/donate

Armenian Wounded Heroes Fund: armenianwoundedheroes.com/donate

1000plusam: www.1000plus.am

Armenian American Medical Society: aamsc.org/make-a-donation

Aid Beyond Borders: aidbeyondborders.org Sign Petitions:

Armenian Rights Watch – Stop Against Azerbaijan and Turkey’s War Crimes: bit.ly/ArmenianRightsWatch

ANCA – Cut Off Military Aid to Baku: bit.ly/CutMilitaryAid

ANCA – Strengthen US-Armenia Ties: anca.org/action-alerts

WhiteHouse.gov – Condemn Azeri and Turkish Aggression: bit.ly/CondemnAggression

System of a Down

System of a Down

System of a Down

System of a Down