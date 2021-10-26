25 of the Most Savage Machine Gun Kelly Burns

Machine Gun Kelly has become a controversial artist. He's frequently in the news for things such as viral photos and interviews with his girlfriend, Megan Fox; nearly getting into an altercation with former UFC champion Conor McGregor; and getting into a feud with Slipknot's Corey Taylor.

Kelly has a strong and dedicated fanbase, but as is the case with anyone who gains mainstream notoriety, he has plenty of haters, too. The polarizing artist has caused quite the stir on social media, resulting in a lot of mean/funny comments, depending on your opinion. These disses reference his feud with Corey Taylor, his girlfriend, his style — basically, nothing is off-limits.

We rounded up 25 of the most savage MGK burns that we could find, which you can see for yourself below.

