Scorpions Announce 2022 North American Tour With Whitesnake
Two legends, one bill! Hard rock fans are in for a treat in late summer and early fall as Scorpions will meet up with the Farewell Tour of Whitesnake for dates in the U.S. and Canada.
The Scorpions are currently in the midst of their Rock Believer world tour and are anxious to share the road with Whitesnake. “After the amazing start we’ve had with our residency in Las Vegas, it‘s about time to come back for a real tour to rock the U.S. like a hurricane again. We can‘t wait to see all you Rock Believers out there," says singer Klaus Meine.
Whitesnake's David Coverdale adds, “Once again it’s time to feel the sting of the Scorpions and the bite of the Whitesnake!!! Can’t wait!!!”
The tour gets underway Aug. 14 in Toronto and runs through an Oct. 21 finale in Las Vegas. All of the cities, dates and venues are listed below. And fans can also look forward to an opening set on the run from Swedish rockers Thundermother.
Tickets will go on sale to the general public this Friday (May 13) at 10AM local time through Ticketmaster. But those who are part of the Scorpions Rock Zone fan club will have first access to tickets starting tomorrow (May 10) at 10AM local time. For more info, join the Scorpions Rock Zone fan community here.
Scorpions / Whitesnake / Thundermother 2022 Tour Dates
Aug. 21 - Toronto, Ontario @Budweiser Stage
Aug. 24 - Quebec City, Quebec @ Centre Videotron
Aug. 27 - Montreal, Quebec @ Bell Center
Aug. 30 - Detroit, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
Sept. 01 - Rosemont, Ill. @ Allstate Arena
Sept. 05 - Atlantic City, N.J. @ Borgata Casino*
Sept. 07 - Belmont Park, N.Y. @ UBS Arena
Sept. 09 - Mashantucket, Ct. @ Foxwoods Casino*
Sept. 12 - Hollywood, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live
Sept. 14 - Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena
Sept. 17 - Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center
Sept. 19 - El Paso, Texas @ Don Haskins Center
Sept. 21 - Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Arena
Sept. 24 - San Antonio, Texas @ Freeman Coliseum
Sept. 27 - Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center
Sept. 29 - Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena
Oct. 01 - San Diego, Calif. @ Viejas Arena
Oct. 04 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Forum
Oct. 07 - Fresno, Calif. @ Save Mart Center
Oct. 09 - Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center
Oct. 13 - Spokane, Wash. @ Spokane Arena
Oct. 15 - Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome
Oct. 18 - Oakland, Calif. @ Oakland Coliseum
Oct. 21 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Mandalay Bay
*Scorpions Only