Creed's Scott Stapp has announced his new upcoming solo album and released the record's first single "Purpose for Pain." The album, titled Space Between the Shadows will be out in July on Napalm Records. He will also be embarking on a tour in support of it starting this summer.

“Purpose for Pain' is about seeking a higher meaning, a spiritual mentality when dealing with our struggles and life’s painful moments,” Stapp says of the single. “There are unexplainable, dark times that everyone goes through, and that pain is real. If we can dig deep and hold on to hope during the most difficult situations, believing there is a purpose waiting for us on the other side, we can find meaning and clarity that gives us the strength to keep fighting.” Watch the new video, featuring themes of child abuse, for the song below.

Last month, it was revealed that Stapp had signed to Napalm Records, a primarily metal label that houses bands like Alter Bridge, Tremonti, Candlemass and Kamelot. Stapp suffered a meltdown in 2014 due to drugs and a struggle with bipolar disorder. He has since been sober and open about his therapy. Space Between the Shadows is commemorative of his five year sobriety.

Stapp's tour kicks off June 20 in Oshkosh, Wis. Tickets are on sale March 29, and more dates are to be announced.

Scott Stapp's 2019 Tour Dates

June 20 - Oshkosh, Wis. @ Waterfest Concert Series

June 21 - New Buffalo, Mich. @ Four Winds Casino Resort - Silver Creek Event Center

June 22 - St. Charles, Ill. @ The Arcada Theatre

June 27 - Detroit, Mich. @ St. Andrew’s Hall

June 28 - Toledo, Ohio @ Civic Music Hall

June 29 - Boardman, Ohio @ Ribs-N-Rock Festival

July 10 - San Antonio, Texas @ The Aztec Theater

July 12 - Houston, Texas @ House of Blues

July 13 - Dallas, Texas @ House of Blues

July 14 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Tower Theatre

July 25 - New York City, N.Y. @ Sony Hall

Aug. 2 - Boston, Mass. @ Wilbur Theatre