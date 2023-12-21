Even Creed singer Scott Stapp's own son Jagger has clowned on the band's schmaltzy 2000 hit "With Arms Wide Open," only Jagger had the rare opportunity to do it to the rocker's face.

Ironic, after all, since the song was inspired by Jagger's conception. But who could resist poking a little fun at the saccharine single from Creed's 1999 album, Human Clay? Regardless, it doesn't bother Scott — he loves that his band is a meme.

But now, Creed's latest comeback is in full swing, with the group prepping the "Summer of '99" concert cruise and planning a Creed reunion tour.

Also, come to think of it, didn't the outfit's music help the Texas Rangers win the 2023 World Series? And who just chose Creed as their final performance to win The Voice? Indeed, no matter where you look, Creed are back in the cultural zeitgeist.

Stapp's Son Mocked 'Arms Wide Open'

But we have a feeling that none of that would've mattered to the now 25-year-old Jagger, Scott's first son with his ex-wife, Hillaree. Last year, Scott regaled a podcast with a story of Jagger jokingly mimicking "With Arms Wide Open" around him.

"Now it's coming back around," Stapp said on This Past Weekend in October 2022, discussing how Creed seeps into pop culture even when they aren't active. "I'm proud I'm a meme!" he added. "How many people get to be a meme?"

Subsequently, Scott shared an old-ish story about driving his son and nephew somewhere when he caught the two kids giggling in the backseat.

"I was like, what are you guys laughing at?" the singer recounted. "They just kept laughing. Then I hear [imitating the kids] 'With arms wide opennnnnn...' and then my nephew just busts out laughing."

He added, "And then my own son, who I wrote the song about, is making fun of me mimicking my voice. And I was like 'whaat?' And this was before everyone else was doing it... because in the last 10 years it's become a thing."

