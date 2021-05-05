Scott Weiland's death is to be investigated in a new episode of the Reelz show, Autopsy: The Last Hours of..., which will premiere on the channel this month.

The vocalist, who most famously sang for Stone Temple Pilots and Velvet Revolver, died suddenly in December of 2015 while on tour with his solo project, Scott Weiland and the Wildabouts. It was later ruled a drug overdose, involving several different substances found in his system.

Autopsy: The Last Hours of Scott Weiland will delve into Weiland's history as a musician, his battles with addiction and determine whether or not drugs played a significant role in his death.

"Known affectionately as 'The Last Great Rockstar,' grunge icon Scott Weiland died on December 3rd, 2015. The singer and songwriter was just 48," the episode description reads on Reelz's website. "As sales skyrocketed he indulged in all the excesses that come with success in the music business, but all the time he was battling alcoholism and mental illness."

"The Examiner’s Report cites mixed drug toxicity as the cause of death - but there was no heroin found in Scott’s system, and renowned forensic pathologist Dr. Michael Hunter believes that Scott’s well documented drug use doesn’t present the full picture," the description continues.

"He investigates Scott’s troubled past and discovers a catalogue of traumatic events and dangerous activities in Scott’s life story. Together they created the circumstances for him to die suddenly and without warning on a cold winter’s day alone on his tour bus."

The episode will air for the first time this Sunday, May 9 at 8pm ET, following installments on the deaths of Chris Cornell (6pm ET) and Kurt Cobain (7pm ET).