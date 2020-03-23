Sebastian Bach Reschedules ‘Skid Row’ Album Anniversary Tour Dates
Sebastian Bach has moved quickly to reschedule tour dates celebrating the 30th anniversary of Skid Row's self-titled album. The vocalist had been scheduled to hit the road later this month, but the current coronavirus pandemic necessitated moving the dates.
The second leg of the North American tour will now begin Oct. 28 in Blue Lake, California, with shows booked into mid-December. The full slate of shows, with special guests Stitched Up Heart, can be found below.
Fans who had tickets to the shows or had purchased VIP upgrades will have their tickets honored at the newly scheduled shows. However, shows in Regina, Saskatchewan, Uncasville, Connecticut and Roanoke, Virginia were not able to be rescheduled and fans are advised to contact the point of purchase for refunds.
Bach expressed his regret at the postponement and plans to use the downtime to work on new music. Most recently, he recorded vocals for a Heavy Metal-themed pinball machine.
The singer started his support of the 1989 self-titled album last fall, with this year technically becoming the 31st anniversary. The disc yielded the singles "Youth Gone Wild," "18 and Life" and "I Remember You," helping secure Skid Row's place in the hard rock and metal scene as the '80s came to a close. Bach has been unable to reconcile with his former band, but has offered an open invitation for members of Skid Row to join him onstage.
For all Sebastian Bach ticketing info, head here.
Sebastian Bach Rescheduled Tour Dates
Oct. 28 - Blue Lake, Calif. @ Blue Lake Casino & Hotel
Oct. 30 - Seattle, Wash. @ Clearwater
Oct. 31 - Portland, Ore. @ Aladdin
Nov. 02 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Commodore Ballroom
Nov. 03 - Victoria, British Columbia @ Distrikt
Nov. 06 - Calgary, Alberta @ Palace Theatre
Nov. 07 - Edmonton, Alberta @ River Cree Casino
Nov. 10 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Skyway Theatre
Nov. 11 - Rosemont, Ill. @ Joe’s Live
Nov. 13 - Westbury, N.Y. @ The Space at Westbury
Nov. 14 - Hopewell, Va. @ Beacon Theater
Nov. 16 - Boston, Mass. @ Big Night Live
Nov. 17 - Washington, D.C. @ Howard Theatre
Nov. 18 - Glenside, Pa. @ Keswick Theatre
Nov. 21 - Montreal, Quebec @ Corona Theatre
Nov. 22 - Quebec City, Quebec @ L’Imperial Bell
Nov. 23 - Toronto, Ontario @ Phoenix
Nov. 25 - Detroit, Mich. @ Harpos
Nov. 28 - Renfro Valley, Ky. @ Entertainment Center
Nov. 29 - Bristol, Tenn. @ Paramount Theatre
Dec. 01 - Columbia, S.C. @ The Senate
Dec. 03 - Sebastian, Fla. @ Captain Hiram’s Sand Bar
Dec. 04 - Pensacola, Fla. @ Vinyl Music Hall
Dec. 05 - Hattiesburg, Miss. @ Brewsky’s
Dec. 06 - Baton Rouge, La. @ Varsity Theatre
Dec. 08 - Dallas, Texas @ Gas Monkey
Dec. 11 – Tempe, Ariz. @ Marquee
Dec. 13 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Fonda
Dec. 14 - San Diego, Calif. @ House of Blues
Dec. 15 – San Francisco, Calif. @ Great American Music Hall
15 Best Hard Rock Albums of 1989