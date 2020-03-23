Sebastian Bach has moved quickly to reschedule tour dates celebrating the 30th anniversary of Skid Row's self-titled album. The vocalist had been scheduled to hit the road later this month, but the current coronavirus pandemic necessitated moving the dates.

The second leg of the North American tour will now begin Oct. 28 in Blue Lake, California, with shows booked into mid-December. The full slate of shows, with special guests Stitched Up Heart, can be found below.

Fans who had tickets to the shows or had purchased VIP upgrades will have their tickets honored at the newly scheduled shows. However, shows in Regina, Saskatchewan, Uncasville, Connecticut and Roanoke, Virginia were not able to be rescheduled and fans are advised to contact the point of purchase for refunds.

Bach expressed his regret at the postponement and plans to use the downtime to work on new music. Most recently, he recorded vocals for a Heavy Metal-themed pinball machine.

The singer started his support of the 1989 self-titled album last fall, with this year technically becoming the 31st anniversary. The disc yielded the singles "Youth Gone Wild," "18 and Life" and "I Remember You," helping secure Skid Row's place in the hard rock and metal scene as the '80s came to a close. Bach has been unable to reconcile with his former band, but has offered an open invitation for members of Skid Row to join him onstage.

For all Sebastian Bach ticketing info, head here.

Sebastian Bach Rescheduled Tour Dates

Oct. 28 - Blue Lake, Calif. @ Blue Lake Casino & Hotel

Oct. 30 - Seattle, Wash. @ Clearwater

Oct. 31 - Portland, Ore. @ Aladdin

Nov. 02 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Commodore Ballroom

Nov. 03 - Victoria, British Columbia @ Distrikt

Nov. 06 - Calgary, Alberta @ Palace Theatre

Nov. 07 - Edmonton, Alberta @ River Cree Casino

Nov. 10 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Skyway Theatre

Nov. 11 - Rosemont, Ill. @ Joe’s Live

Nov. 13 - Westbury, N.Y. @ The Space at Westbury

Nov. 14 - Hopewell, Va. @ Beacon Theater

Nov. 16 - Boston, Mass. @ Big Night Live

Nov. 17 - Washington, D.C. @ Howard Theatre

Nov. 18 - Glenside, Pa. @ Keswick Theatre

Nov. 21 - Montreal, Quebec @ Corona Theatre

Nov. 22 - Quebec City, Quebec @ L’Imperial Bell

Nov. 23 - Toronto, Ontario @ Phoenix

Nov. 25 - Detroit, Mich. @ Harpos

Nov. 28 - Renfro Valley, Ky. @ Entertainment Center

Nov. 29 - Bristol, Tenn. @ Paramount Theatre

Dec. 01 - Columbia, S.C. @ The Senate

Dec. 03 - Sebastian, Fla. @ Captain Hiram’s Sand Bar

Dec. 04 - Pensacola, Fla. @ Vinyl Music Hall

Dec. 05 - Hattiesburg, Miss. @ Brewsky’s

Dec. 06 - Baton Rouge, La. @ Varsity Theatre

Dec. 08 - Dallas, Texas @ Gas Monkey

Dec. 11 – Tempe, Ariz. @ Marquee

Dec. 13 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Fonda

Dec. 14 - San Diego, Calif. @ House of Blues

Dec. 15 – San Francisco, Calif. @ Great American Music Hall

