Security Guard Drags Metalcore Vocalist Offstage, Venue Promoter Responds

Video footage has been shared online of a concert venue security guard dragging Alpha Wolf singer Lochie Keogh off the stage during a recent show. The venue's promoter has since responded to the incident in a statement.

The concert took place Oct. 30 at the San Francisco venue The Warfield. Alpha Wolf were one of several openers who played before headliners Dayseeker, along with Catch Your Breath and Kingdom of Giant.

According to a review of the show by Riff Magazine, during Alpha Wolf's set, Keogh accused the venue staff of mistreating all of the bands on the bill throughout the day. The publication further pointed out that the vocalist's frustration may have also been prompted by some crowd surfers who were injured during their performance.

Alpha Wolf and the Warfield Security

The aforementioned review noted that Keogh grabbed a knit hat off of one of the security guards and tossed it onto the stage, leading the guard to then grab the singer by his ankle and pull him off the stage riser. A piece of stage lighting was damaged as a result of the impact.

After witnessing what had happened, guitarist Sabian Lynch reportedly launched his instrument at the guard, and a confrontation took place between the musicians and the security. The music was abruptly cut, and the venue lights were turned on.

Alpha Wolf's Lochie Koegh Pulled Off Stage by Warfield Security

The Warfield Promoter Responds to Incident

A spokesperson named Danny Bell on behalf of AEG presents, who manages The Warfield, shared a statement regarding what happened and adding that the security guard involved has been placed on investigative leave.

“We are aware of this incident and are investigating the events that led up to the unfortunate interaction,” Bell said [via Riff Magazine]. “For now, the contracted security company has placed the individual on investigative leave. The safety and well-being of the audience, artists and staff are always top priority.”

Crowd Surfer Speaks Out

A fan named Andrew Trin, who attended the show, shared a video on social media of Alpha Wolf arguing with the security guards from over the barricade. He had apparently crowd surfed during the song "Akudama," and was dropped on his head by the security guards.

Generally, security guards help escort crowd surfers safely over the barricade, and according to Trin, that was not his experience.

"Security didn't even try to catch me. I hit my head on the barricade and sprained my ankle, Lochie got upset at security and the guard decided to pull him down from the stage along with some stage lights, resulting in the end of their set and this altercation," Trin wrote in the post.

Another show attendee commented on the post claiming that security were unable to catch Trin because of other crowd surfers.

"You got pushed over the fence and they weren’t fast enough to grab you well. On top of that, there was a singer constantly attacking the security guy in question and calling out in pity about the gorgeous giant venue (with staff) that they got to play in opening for another band. Very, very distasteful and unprofessional," they wrote.

Other attendees have shared footage from the incident and voiced their frustrations as well.