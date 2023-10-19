See Korn’s Full Upcoming Adidas Collection + How to Buy It

We discovered that a Korn and Adidas collaboration was in the works back in June through Complex, but now the full collection has finally been officially announced. Keep reading to see the full set and find out how to buy items from it.

Both Korn and Adidas confirmed the collaboration on social media today, noting that the collection will be available for purchase at select retailers on Oct. 27, though they haven't yet specified which stores will be selling the items in person. The set features T-shirts, a hoodie, a tracksuit (top and bottoms sold separately) and two pairs of shoes.

"After decades of anticipation, the alt-rock outfit's legendary iconography has been plucked from the archives and superimposed on iconic Adidas apparel and footwear," the website for the collection reads.

The online drop is for members only, so those interested in purchasing the items online should sign up on Confirmed and the Adidas app between now and Oct. 26. Individuals can enter a draw to buy each item by entering their size and payment method, and will be notified if they win. Only winners of each item will be able to purchase them.

All of the pieces have Korn's logo on them. The T-shirts range from $50 to $60, the hoodie is $120, the shoes range from $130 to $140, the tracksuit top is $100 and the pants are $80. Plus, one of the T-shirts commemorates the band's song "A.D.I.D.A.S." from their 1996 album Life Is Peachy on the back.

See photos of the items in the collection below, and a video trailer for the collaboration underneath.

Regardless of whether you're able to score any of the merch — we at least know there's new Korn music to look forward to soon. Last month, Brian "Head" Welch said that new music will be coming from the band next year during an appearance on Joe Rogan's The Joe Kingdom Perspective. He also said that they have plans to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their self-titled debut, so stay tuned for details on that as well.

