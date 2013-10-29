‘Seether 2002-2013′ – Album Listening Party

It's seems like yesterday, but a decade has come and gone since Seether first appeared on our musical radar with 'Fine Again.' The band has just unleashed its two-disc hits collection, 'Seether 2002-2013,' and Loudwire and Noisecreep are happy to bring you the entire stream of the set.

The first disc is filled with many of the familiar favorites. Tracks like 'Gasoline,' 'Broken,' 'Remedy,' 'Fake It,' 'Rise Above This,' 'Country Song' and 'Tonight' all turn up on the collection. The second disc, meanwhile, features newly recorded songs, demos, B-sides and rarities. The group has already impacted radio with their cover of Veruca Salt's 'Seether' and have debuted the new song 'Safe to Say I've Had Enough' and the never-before-released track 'Blister.'

Bassist Dale Stewart recently told us, "We didn't just want to release of 'best of' kind of thing because probably 9 out of 10 people who are going to buy it probably own the music we are trying to sell them again and we didn't want to do that. So we as a band thought, 'Let's make it worthwhile for people to buy and add stuff that they might not have ever heard before or put on a couple of new songs.'"

The 'Seether 2002-2013' hits collection arrives in stores today (Oct. 29) and is available to order in multiple bundle options at the band's official website or digitally via iTunes. Listen to the full two-disc stream below:

'Seether 2002-2013' Disc 1