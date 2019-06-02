Seether Looking Ahead to 2020 Album Release

Seether have enjoyed their breather, but it's almost time to get back to work. Drummer John Humphrey laid out a bit of the timeline for the band's next album while speaking with T95 The Rock Station, and it looks like a 2020 release is likely.

"We've been home since the holidays, kind of recharging our batteries. We've done a couple of shows, and we'll go in at the end of summer and early fall and track a new album, work on a new album," explained the drummer. "We've got some material brewing. Shaun's [Morgan] sending out demos to everybody to kind of get prepared. And, yeah, we'll head into the studio here pretty soon and start tracking new stuff." See more of the chat below.

The band toured extensively in support of Poison the Parish before scaling back on their activity some in 2019. The 2017 album yielded a trio of singles, while taking on a heavier overall direction. Stay tuned to see what the new album provides.

Though Seether are starting to look ahead to new music, the band still has a handful of dates booked for July, while also signing on to play the Exit 111 Festival in October. See all of their scheduled dates here.

Seether's John Humphrey Speaks to T95 The Rock Station