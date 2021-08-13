Seether have been one of rock's most consistent hitmakers over the last two decades and they're set to celebrate the 20 year milestone by releasing a hits collection and announcing a special livestream show.

The band's career-spanning compilation is titled Vicennial - 2 Decades of Seether, and it showcases 20 big hits to coincide with the amount of years they've been in existence. When you start scanning the track listing, you realize just how solid a run they've enjoyed since first arriving on the scene from South Africa.

Of the 20 songs, 16 have been chart-toppers and every track on this compilation was a Top 5 hit at various radio formats. At present, the band sits at No. 8 on the All-Time Mainstream Rock Artists chart despite only being around for half of the chart's existence.

Vicennial was curated by frontman Shaun Morgan and it includes songs from all eight of the band's full-length albums (though not in chronological order). The group also selected fan-submitted artwork for the album cover.

Reflecting on the band’s career, Morgan says, “Twenty years is a major milestone for us; we’ve been on an amazing ride - alongside our fans - and we plan to continue that journey. Putting Vicennial together gave us a chance to look back on our body of work over the years, and to rediscover some of our older songs during the pandemic that brought us all to a standstill. We hope that everyone enjoys the compilation as much as we do now, after this historic lockdown, and we look forward to seeing our fans again at live shows in the future.”

Pre-orders are currently underway here and you can see the artwork and track listing below.

But the hits compilation is just the beginning of the celebration as Seether will play the Vicennial album in sequence for one night only at the Ace of Spades in Sacramento, California on Oct. 7. The event will be an Aftershock after party after opening night of the upcoming festival.

For those who can't make that show, Seether also have a livestreamed event that fans will be able to catch on Nov. 11 through a partnership with the Moment House premium digital platform. There will be shows at 6PM PT, 6PM GMT and 6PM JST where fans are able to vote for that time zone’s 10-song set. Additionally, the band will be appearing live for Q&A sessions and virtual meet and greets. Tickets for Vicennial – Live Online, as well as bundles that include merch and an exclusive 500 unit limited edition custom mixed opaque pink color 2-LP vinyl of Vicennial, are on sale now at the band's website..

Seether, Vicennial – 2 Decades of Seether Artwork + Track Listing

Craft Recordings

1. Fake It

2. Remedy

3. Fine Again

4. Broken

5. Words as Weapons

6. Country Song

7. Let You Down

8. Rise Above This

9. Weak

10. Tonight

11. Nobody Praying for Me

12. Careless Whisper

13. Truth

14. Gasoline

15. Betray and Degrade

16. Breakdown

17. Same Damn Life

18. The Gift

19. Driven Under

20. Dangerous