Seether Release Alternate Version of ‘Wasteland,’ Announce New EP

One of the more popular tracks off Seether's Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum album has spawned a spinoff EP and an alternate version. The track getting the special treatment in the song "Wasteland," which now has a stripped down take headlining the Wasteland - The Purgatory EP.

Seether frontman Shaun Morgan on this new release, "We are really excited to release The Purgatory EP as a companion to our latest single, 'Wasteland.' I'm especially proud of how the alternate version of the track turned out and really happy that people will finally hear it!"

The song itself actually bookends the five-track EP, leading off with the original album version that received such a positive response that the group pushed forward with that as their new single. The alternate version, heard and seen in the video below, concludes the EP set. Check out the lyrics for the song below.

At the end of the day, you're so soft spoken

Don't hang your head for me

Nobody seems to believe in the reasons you feel so lonely

Nobody seems to accept them the way that I do This teenage wasteland of ours

I feel too much I remember the way you left me broken

Don't shed a tear for me

Nobody seems willing to save me from purgatory

Nobody seems able to shed the tread wheel This teenage wasteland of ours

I feel too much This drug won't take our prayers

I need this clutch Say something, say something, say something, say something now

Say something, say something, say something, say something now This teenage wasteland of ours

I feel too much

This drug won't take our prayers

I need this clutch

Now I need this clutch

The Wasteland - The Purgatory EP is a five song set, with the group filling out the collection with the beautifully cathartic "What Would You Do?, the "pandemic appropriate head trip" "Will It Ever End?" and the heavy "Feast or Famine."

The EP will be available digitally and on CD July 30 with a vinyl version being offered on Oct. 22. You can pre-order the set right here with merch bundle options available at the band's website.

Meanwhile, you can look for Seether returning to the road next month as they kick off a run with 3 Doors Down as part of that band's special 20th anniversary run revisiting The Better Life album. See all of Seether's current dates and get ticketing info here.

Seether, "Wasteland" (Alternate Version)

Seether, Wasteland - The Purgatory EP Artwork + Track Listing:

Fantasy

1. Wasteland (original album version)

2. What Would You Do?

3. Will It Ever End?

4. Feast or Famine

5. Wasteland (alternate version)