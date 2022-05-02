Watch Seether Cover Flyleaf’s ‘I’m So Sick’ With Lacey Sturm

Back-in-the day touring partners Seether and Flyleaf's Lacey Sturm had a reunion of sorts over the weekend (Apr. 30). Sturm joined Seether onstage in Reading, Pennsylvania at Santander Arena for a rendition of Flyleaf's song "I'm So Sick." Check out the moment below from some decent crowd-shot video.

Seether guitarist/vocalist Shaun Morgan intro'ed the performance with a bit of personal history. "We've known this person for a very long time," he started, adding, "She's one of my favorite singers of all time. So we said, 'Hey, let's do this one song that you used to do.' And she's gonna play it with us tonight. I may screw it up, 'cause it's always on me if something goes wrong. But please make some noise for Lacey Sturm!"

Seether and Flyleaf were on the road together quite a bit in the first decade of the 2000's. Sturm left Flyleaf in 2012 to focus on her family. She's released some music since then with her husband, Josh Sturm of the band Kairos, and some on her own. Her latest single dropped last December called "Awaken Love." She has three sons together with Josh.

Seether are currently in the midst of a tour that runs through a majority of May. See all of their dates and get ticketing info here.

Seether + Lacey Sturm Perform "I'm So Sick"