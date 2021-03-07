Seether Featured in Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Exhibit

Seether are proud to reveal that some of their history is currently being featured in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame museum. The band has a case that's part of the Rock Hall's popular Right Here Right Now exhibit that focuses on the evolution of rock and its impact on the current generation of artists.

The band has a case that is included alongside other featured artists in the exhibit like Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, Alabama Shakes, the Lumineers, Kacey Musgraves and The Weeknd.

Seether's display includes items from the band's career that include Shaun Morgan's signature green acoustic guitar, his red and black sweater from the Finding Beauty in Negative Spaces era, hand-written lyric sheets for "Broken" and "Dangerous" and a set list from the Karma and Effect tour.

Morgan says, "Growing up on a pig farm in South Africa I had many dreams of being a 'rockstar' in America, something that was deemed impossible at the time, I clung to the dream even more tightly with every comment from every naysayer and after many years, shows and numerous different bands the impossible became a reality in 2000. It is such an incredible honor to be recognized by the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and to be included in an exhibit amongst so many incredibly talented musicians, many of whom inspired me as a young boy. I feel so humbled and grateful for this opportunity that it is difficult to express. This is a huge milestone for Seether and is by far one of the most important highlights of our career."

You can find more info on the Rock Hall's Right Here Right Now exhibit at this location.

As stated, one of the pieces that's part of their display is a lyric sheet for "Dangerous," one of the band's most recent songs. The track is featured on the group's 2020 release, Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum. The album is currently available at this location (As Amazon affiliates, we earn on qualifying purchases).

Seether "Right Here Right Now" Rock Hall Exhibit

Courtesy of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Courtesy of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Courtesy of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame