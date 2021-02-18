Senses Fail Rejoice in Rush Limbaugh’s Death on Scathing New Song ‘Lush Rimbaugh’
Post-hardcore stalwarts Senses Fail have just released "Lush Rimbaugh," their first new song since 2018's If There Is Light, It Will Find You album. The track spends its three-and-a-half minutes eviscerating American conservative radio talk show personality Rush Limbaugh, who died Feb. 17 after battling Stage 4 lung cancer.
Limbaugh, often branded the definitive voice of the conservative right in America, was also known for vitriolic rants flooded with racism, misogyny and homophobia and once responded to a call likening the massacre at the Sandy Hook elementary school to being no different, in principle, to abortion, further stating abortions should be carried out with the use of a gun in order to put an end to the practice.
These messages are clearly something singer Buddy Nielsen is opposed to, having opened up about his own struggles with sexual identity (he did not label himself as gay, straight or bisexual, though acknowledged he is among the LGBTQ+ community) in a revealing 2014 podcast, where he also touched on the issues of addiction in many forms.
In the song, the band attacks Limbaugh's divisive messages and voice their delight in his suffering toward the end of his life.
Nielsen, aware of the reaction his latest song may draw, issued a pair of tweets that appeared to signal that people in anger were acting hypocritically. "I used to write songs about killing women and people are offended I wrote a song about not caring Rush Limbaugh died," he wrote.
"Free speech crowd gets so turnt when you use it for something they don't like," the singer said in a follow-up tweet, "it's almost like they are the very thing they hate and just protecting their own soiled incel broken self worth onto the world. Also why is it always a white guy with sun glasses [sic]?"
See both tweets directly below, read the lyrics (via Genius) to "Lush Rimbaugh" beneath those messages and listen to the song at the bottom of the page.
Senses Fail are expected to release their new album, What the Thunder Said, Hell Is In Your Head, some time this year.
Senses Fail, "Lush Rimbaugh" Lyrics
God, send the meteor 'cause I've had enough of this
And I'd like to see some good ole fashioned wrathful testament
Why-why is it so hard to try-try to be open to
Eyes-eyes that are not yours
In shoes you’ve never walked in?
When I heard you were dying I have to admit
That I felt a bit of sympathy
But then you open your mouth and confirmed to me
That you’re a piece of shit and I’m glad you’re suffering, you fuck
I’m not sorry, I’m not fucking sorry
I'm not sorry anymore
There’s a spеcial place in Hell for you
Therе’s a special place in Hell for you
I'm sure they’ve got your number at the door
When I was young I used to hate myself
Because bigots like you were given pedestals
You proselytize in the name of religion
But it’s all for show, you’re gonna be locked out of heaven
There is no repenting, there is no coming back
You’re going to Hell with a mark on your back
Where you’ll fry like a saint but unlike Joan of Arc
You’re not worth the piss to put out the spark
I’m not sorry, I’m not fucking sorry
I'm not sorry anymore
There’s a special place in Hell for you
There’s a special place in Hell for you
I'm sure they’ve got your number at the door
You spend your whole life trying to make others feel bad for things they can’t control
And now you’re dying, clinging on to all the things you tell yourself but you know in your soul
You will be forgotten
And you will be forgotten like the snow and the ice
While basking in a warm summer sun
I’m not sorry, I’m not fucking sorry
I'm not sorry anymore
There’s a special place in Hell for you
There’s a special place in Hell for you
I'm sure they’ve got your number at the door
Senses Fail, "Lush Rimbaugh"