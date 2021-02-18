Post-hardcore stalwarts Senses Fail have just released "Lush Rimbaugh," their first new song since 2018's If There Is Light, It Will Find You album. The track spends its three-and-a-half minutes eviscerating American conservative radio talk show personality Rush Limbaugh, who died Feb. 17 after battling Stage 4 lung cancer.

Limbaugh, often branded the definitive voice of the conservative right in America, was also known for vitriolic rants flooded with racism, misogyny and homophobia and once responded to a call likening the massacre at the Sandy Hook elementary school to being no different, in principle, to abortion, further stating abortions should be carried out with the use of a gun in order to put an end to the practice.

These messages are clearly something singer Buddy Nielsen is opposed to, having opened up about his own struggles with sexual identity (he did not label himself as gay, straight or bisexual, though acknowledged he is among the LGBTQ+ community) in a revealing 2014 podcast, where he also touched on the issues of addiction in many forms.

In the song, the band attacks Limbaugh's divisive messages and voice their delight in his suffering toward the end of his life.

Nielsen, aware of the reaction his latest song may draw, issued a pair of tweets that appeared to signal that people in anger were acting hypocritically. "I used to write songs about killing women and people are offended I wrote a song about not caring Rush Limbaugh died," he wrote.

"Free speech crowd gets so turnt when you use it for something they don't like," the singer said in a follow-up tweet, "it's almost like they are the very thing they hate and just protecting their own soiled incel broken self worth onto the world. Also why is it always a white guy with sun glasses [sic]?"

See both tweets directly below, read the lyrics (via Genius) to "Lush Rimbaugh" beneath those messages and listen to the song at the bottom of the page.

Senses Fail are expected to release their new album, What the Thunder Said, Hell Is In Your Head, some time this year.

Senses Fail, "Lush Rimbaugh" Lyrics

God, send the meteor 'cause I've had enough of this

And I'd like to see some good ole fashioned wrathful testament

Why-why is it so hard to try-try to be open to

Eyes-eyes that are not yours

In shoes you’ve never walked in?

When I heard you were dying I have to admit

That I felt a bit of sympathy

But then you open your mouth and confirmed to me

That you’re a piece of shit and I’m glad you’re suffering, you fuck

I’m not sorry, I’m not fucking sorry

I'm not sorry anymore

There’s a spеcial place in Hell for you

Therе’s a special place in Hell for you

I'm sure they’ve got your number at the door

When I was young I used to hate myself

Because bigots like you were given pedestals

You proselytize in the name of religion

But it’s all for show, you’re gonna be locked out of heaven

There is no repenting, there is no coming back

You’re going to Hell with a mark on your back

Where you’ll fry like a saint but unlike Joan of Arc

You’re not worth the piss to put out the spark

I’m not sorry, I’m not fucking sorry

I'm not sorry anymore

There’s a special place in Hell for you

There’s a special place in Hell for you

I'm sure they’ve got your number at the door

You spend your whole life trying to make others feel bad for things they can’t control

And now you’re dying, clinging on to all the things you tell yourself but you know in your soul

You will be forgotten

And you will be forgotten like the snow and the ice

While basking in a warm summer sun

I’m not sorry, I’m not fucking sorry

I'm not sorry anymore

There’s a special place in Hell for you

There’s a special place in Hell for you

I'm sure they’ve got your number at the door

Senses Fail, "Lush Rimbaugh"