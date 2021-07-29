Sepultura will be heading north for the early part of 2022. The band has announced a North American tour in support of their Sepulquarta album that will kick off March 4 in Sacramento, spending just over a month on the road before winding down April 8 in Berkeley, California.

For the veteran metallers, this should be a pretty solid bill with the group adding Sacred Reich and Crowbar to the run with Art of Shock opening dates.

Singer Derrick Green comments, "We are extremely excited to reconnect with everyone in North America for this upcoming tour. We look forward to seeing all the people who have been anxious to see shows for the past two years. We will celebrate this re-connection of life and music together. See you soon!!"

Guitarist Andreas Kisser adds, "We can't wait to go back onstage. We are very happy to announce our North American tour for 2022. We will see you all on the road, jamming old stuff new stuff and having the greatest time of our lives. See you all soon stay safe!"

For Sepultura, this will mark a change in operating procedure, as the band have made the most of the pandemic period launching their weekly SepulQuarta video podcast series that saw them collaborating socially distanced with a number of their peers. Those collaborations have now yielded a new Sepulquarta album that features guest turns from Devin Townsend, Matt Heafy, Danko Jones and many more. You can place your orders for the album here ahead of the Aug. 13 release.

As for the tour, general admission tickets and VIP packages are currently available via the band's website. See all the dates, cities and venues for the run listed below.

Sepultura / Sacred Reich / Crowbar / Art of Shock 2022 Tour

March 04 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Ace of Spades

March 05 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Depot *

March 06 - Denver, Colo. @ Oriental Theater *

March 08 - Iowa City, Iowa @ Wildwood

March 09 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Varsity Theater

March 10 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave

March 11 - Detroit, Mich. @ Harpo's

March 12 - Joliet, Ill. @ The Forge *

March 13 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Thunderbird Music Hall *

March 15 - New York, N.Y. @ Irving Plaza

March 16 - Toronto, Ontario @ Opera House

March 17 - Montreal, Quebec @ Corona Theater

March 18 - Boston, Mass. @ Big Night Live

March 19 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Theatre Of Living Arts

March 20 - Baltimore, Md. @ Soundstage

March 21 - Cleveland, Ohio @ House of Blues

March 23 - Greensboro, N.C. @ Blind Tiger *

March 24 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Masquerade

March 25 - Ft Lauderdale, Fla. @ Culture Room

March 26 - Tampa, Fla. @ The Orpheum *

March 28 - New Orleans, La. @ Southport Music Hall *

March 29 - Austin, Texas @ Come and Take It Live *

March 31 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Diamond Ballroom

April 01 - Houston, Texas @ Warehouse Live

April 02 - Dallas, Texas @ GMBG *

April 03 - El Paso, Texas @Rockhouse

April 05 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Nile Theater *

April 06 - San Diego, Calif. @ House of Blues

April 08 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Belasco Theater

April 09 - Berkeley, Calif. @ The UC Theatre

* New shows and not rescheduled

Nuclear Blast