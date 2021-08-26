On Oct. 22, Brazilian metal legends Sepultura will release Sepulnation — The Studio Albums 1998 - 2009, recollecting the first five albums the band made with singer Derrick Green, who replaced Max Cavalera in 1998 following a tumultuous split.

"It’s an honor and privilege to be a part of Sepultura's history," said Green. "I’m proud of all the work we have done together and it only makes sense to have this box set format released for the fans to have the complete history of Sepultura. Long live the Sepulnation!"

The Sepulnation set looks back at Green's first decade in the band and just a bit beyond, which began with the release of Against in 1998, followed by Nation (2001), Roorback (2003), Dante XXI (2006) and A-Lex (2009). The vinyl and CD variants of the set will also include cover songs as heard on the 2002 EP Revolusongs.

The lineup for all but one of these albums remained a constant — Derrick Green (vocals), Andreas Kisser (guitar), Paulo Jr. (bass) and Iggor Cavalera (drums). After the second of the two Cavalera brothers left the band, Sepultura recruited drummer Jean Dolabella, who made his studio debut on A-Lex, which was the group's second consecutive concept album, this time rooted in A Clockwork Orange the Anthony Burgess novel that was later turned into a film directed and produced by Stanley Kubrick.

The Sepulnation 5-CD/8-LP box set will be released through BMG and pre-orders can be placed here. Watch a new music video for the band's cover of Public Enemy's "Black Steel in the Hour of Chaos" below and view photos of the vinyl and CD sets further down the page.

Sepultura, "Black Steel in the Hour of Chaos" (Public Enemy Cover)

Sepultura, Sepulnation — The Studio Albums 1998 - 2009: Vinyl + CD Set Photos

BMG

BMG