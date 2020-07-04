Sepultura's North American tour with Sacred Reich, Crowbar and Art of Shock was originally set for March earlier this year, but had to be pushed because of the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Now, the run has officially been rescheduled and will kick off in March of 2021.

The 31-date trek which spans March 6 through April 10, will be in support Quadra, Sepultura's 15th studio album which features the standout singles "Last Time" and "Isolation."

Recent releases from the rest of the tour's lineup include Sacred Reich's Awakening, which came out last year and was the band's first album in 23 years, Crowbar's 2016 effort The Serpent Only Lies and Dark Angeles, the 2020 debut from Art of Shock.

"So happy to announce the rescheduled North American tour with our friends from Sacred Reich, Crowbar and Art of Shock," enthused Sepultura guitarist Andreas Kisser. "I can’t wait to go back to the stage to perform the new material from our album QUADRA and to jam our history to you all! Stay safe and SEE YOU ALL SOON!!"

See the full list of tour dates below and for tickets, head here.

Sepultura, Sacred Reich, Crowbar + Art of Shock 2021 North American Tour Dates

Nuclear Blast

March 06 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Ace Of Spades

March 07 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex

March 08 - Denver, Colo. @ Summit Music Hall

March 10 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ Rave II

March 11 - Iowa City, Iowa @ Wildwood

March 12 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Varsity Theater

March 13 - Detroit, Mich. @ Harpo's

March 14 - Chicago, Ill. @ House of Blues

March 15 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Rex Theater

March 17 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Warsaw

March 18 - Toronto, Ontario @ Opera House

March 19 - Montreal, Quebec @ Corona Theater

March 20 - Boston, Mass. @ Big Night Live

March 21 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ TLA

March 22 - Baltimore, Md. @ Soundstage

March 23 - Cleveland, Ohio @ House Of Blues

March 25 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Underground @ The Fillmore

March 26 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Masquerade

March 27 - Ft Lauderdale, Fla. @ Culture Room

March 28 - Tampa, Fla. @ The Ritz

March 30 - New Orleans, La. @ House of Blues

March 31 - Austin, Texas @ Parish

April 01 - Dallas, Texas @ GMBG

April 02 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Diamond Ballroom

April 03 - Houston, Texas @ Warehouse Live

April 05 - El Paso, Texas @ Rockhouse

April 06 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Van Buren

April 07 - San Diego, Calif. @ House of Blues

April 08 - Ventura, Calif. @ Ventura Theatre

April 09 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Belasco Theater

April 10 - Berkeley, Calif. @ UC Theatre