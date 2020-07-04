Sepultura Announce Rescheduled 2021 Tour With Sacred Reich, Crowbar + Art of Shock
Sepultura's North American tour with Sacred Reich, Crowbar and Art of Shock was originally set for March earlier this year, but had to be pushed because of the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Now, the run has officially been rescheduled and will kick off in March of 2021.
The 31-date trek which spans March 6 through April 10, will be in support Quadra, Sepultura's 15th studio album which features the standout singles "Last Time" and "Isolation."
Recent releases from the rest of the tour's lineup include Sacred Reich's Awakening, which came out last year and was the band's first album in 23 years, Crowbar's 2016 effort The Serpent Only Lies and Dark Angeles, the 2020 debut from Art of Shock.
"So happy to announce the rescheduled North American tour with our friends from Sacred Reich, Crowbar and Art of Shock," enthused Sepultura guitarist Andreas Kisser. "I can’t wait to go back to the stage to perform the new material from our album QUADRA and to jam our history to you all! Stay safe and SEE YOU ALL SOON!!"
See the full list of tour dates below and for tickets, head here.
Sepultura, Sacred Reich, Crowbar + Art of Shock 2021 North American Tour Dates
March 06 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Ace Of Spades
March 07 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex
March 08 - Denver, Colo. @ Summit Music Hall
March 10 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ Rave II
March 11 - Iowa City, Iowa @ Wildwood
March 12 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Varsity Theater
March 13 - Detroit, Mich. @ Harpo's
March 14 - Chicago, Ill. @ House of Blues
March 15 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Rex Theater
March 17 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Warsaw
March 18 - Toronto, Ontario @ Opera House
March 19 - Montreal, Quebec @ Corona Theater
March 20 - Boston, Mass. @ Big Night Live
March 21 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ TLA
March 22 - Baltimore, Md. @ Soundstage
March 23 - Cleveland, Ohio @ House Of Blues
March 25 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Underground @ The Fillmore
March 26 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Masquerade
March 27 - Ft Lauderdale, Fla. @ Culture Room
March 28 - Tampa, Fla. @ The Ritz
March 30 - New Orleans, La. @ House of Blues
March 31 - Austin, Texas @ Parish
April 01 - Dallas, Texas @ GMBG
April 02 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Diamond Ballroom
April 03 - Houston, Texas @ Warehouse Live
April 05 - El Paso, Texas @ Rockhouse
April 06 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Van Buren
April 07 - San Diego, Calif. @ House of Blues
April 08 - Ventura, Calif. @ Ventura Theatre
April 09 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Belasco Theater
April 10 - Berkeley, Calif. @ UC Theatre
