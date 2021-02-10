Watch a Young Serj Tankian Perform Live With His First Band

In anticipation of the Serj Tankian documentary Truth to Power, a teaser for the film has been released featuring footage from the singer’s band before System of a Down. Almost in the vein of Rush, Forever Young boasted a young Serj Tankian on keyboards.

“The first band that I ever played in was called Forever Young, I started playing keyboards with them,” Serj recalls. “The one and only show that we ever played was at the Armenian Cultural Center in Hollywood. It was an interesting start ‘cause, first of all, we were doing songs in English and Armenian, ‘cause that really was our lives as young Armenian-Americans growing up in Los Angeles. We were part of both cultures simultaneously."

A very fresh-faced Tankian can be seen performing with the band in the video below.

“Throughout his life, the musician has pursued social justice, harnessing the power of his songs and celebrity for real political change,” an official description of Truth to Power reads. “Serj’s voice is equally likely to take on American corporate greed as lambast the corrupt regime of his homeland. His decades-long campaign for formal U.S. recognition of the Armenian Genocide was finally approved by Congress in 2019. Governments hate him. People love him.”

Truth to Power will be released in virtual cinemas and in select theaters on Feb. 19. As for Tankian’s solo career, his highly anticipated new album, Elasticity, will arrive March 19. Check out the video for the album’s title track here.