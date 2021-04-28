Serj Tankian Has Hope That System of a Down Will ‘Do Something Together Again’

Despite the creative differences amongst the members of System of a Down, after the release of their songs "Protect the Land" and "Genocidal Humanoidz," frontman Serj Tankian has hope that they will be able to make more music together again in the future.

The pair of songs, which were their first new releases in 15 years, arrived in November of 2020 to shed light on the war in Artsakh that has been affecting Armenia. While it was refreshing to hear new material from the group, they made no further plans to release a full-length album.

"I’m really proud of the work that we’ve done with System of a Down, and it does give me hope that one day we might be able to get it together and do something again together,” the vocalist told Heavy Consequence.

“I think we were able to do it because we were able to put aside our philosophies and our creative differences even, and just go, ‘Who’s got a song that’ll work?’ Because at this point it’s just a weapon for truth and not about us. And it worked," he continued.

Due to the chaotic events of 2020, the members of System, particularly Tankian and drummer John Dolmayan, voiced quite different beliefs on American political issues throughout the year. However, the frontman has insisted that that is simply the dynamic of a band.

"Show me a band that doesn’t have drama, and I’ll show you a shitty band," he told Metal Hammer earlier this year. "We’re four individuals who feel different about different things."