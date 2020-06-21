It's not everyday you hear metal played at wedding receptions, but a recent Nigerian wedding party certainly seemed to throw down with the best of bashes. In fact, footage from the event has gone viral with System of a Down's Serj Tankian even weighing in with his support on the rocking blessed event.

We've seen videos over the years with the occasional metal song thrown in at a reception for a first dance or just to have a good time, but this post-wedding reception appeared to be hard rock and metal filled as several videos have popped up. The most popular one was the wedding attendees rocking out to System of a Down's "Toxicity."

Twitter poster William Njobvu uploaded the video, adding, "Rock music at Nigerian weddings needs to be normalised. Love this," showing the pure joy those in attendance had rocking out to the song. System of a Down's Serj Tankian saw the video as well, offering the comment, "Simply awesome." At press time, the video had amassed over 205,500 likes and 54,600 retweets.

Njobvu also posted video from the same wedding reception with attendees enjoying the gutturals of Asking Alexandria's "The Final Episode," with him adding, "I STAND with the Nigerian rock community. If you’re wedding isn’t going to be like this.. don’t invite me."

Another attendee posted video from the same reception celebrating the energy of rock music as Disturbed's "Down With the Sickness" played.

In response to the video going viral, Njobvu later added, "I’m glad this post has sparked a discussion about Black people and the music that society expects us to listen to. We are multifaceted. I’ve been listening to rock since school & was always told 'you’re not black' because of it. I love pop music, hip-hop & afrobeats just as much."