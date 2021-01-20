Serj Tankian Rips Trump for U.S.-Turkey Deal: ‘Never Seen a President Suck So Much C**k’

In the final days of a presidency, it's not uncommon for leaders to push through their final bits of legislation to leave a stamp on their time in office. However, a recently signed agreement between the U.S. and Turkey has System of a Down frontman Serj Tankian quite steamed!

On Jan. 19, the U.S. Department of State issued a press release announcing an agreement between the U.S. and Turkey that would protect Turkish cultural property.

"This agreement is an example of the United States enduring work with Turkey to combat cultural property trafficking and to preserve heritage items by allowing the U.S. to establish import restrictions on certain categories of Turkey's cultural property. The agreement also gives U.S. law enforcement the ability to repatriate trafficked cultural objects back to Turkey while fostering the interchange of Turkish cultural heritage with U.S. institutions," reads part of the press release.

As pointed out by the Armenian National Committee of America, the agreement could have a disastrous impact by giving Turkey legal rights over the vast religio-cultural heritage of the region's indigenous peoples and other minority populations. Among those populations are Armenians, Greeks, Assyrians, Chaldeans, Syriacs, Arameans, Maronites, Jews and Kurds. The move was opposed by ANCA, the Hellenic American Leadership Council and IDC (In Defense of Christians).

System of a Down vocalist Serj Tankian, who has long fought for recognition of the Armenian genocide at the hands of Turkey and joined with his bandmates last fall to bring attention to continuing Turkish aggression in the Artsakh region, was less diplomatic than ANCA when voicing his displeasure of the agreement.

"Thanks Trump. In your last minute you decided to grant Turkey my people’s indigenous cultural heritage including ancient churches and stone crosses as a reward for them trying to exterminate us," stated Tankian before finishing with the scorching, "Never seen a president suck so much cock.

It should be noted that the initial press release about the agreement issued by the State Department is currently turning up an error page.

ANCA has encouraged those who wish to share their concerns about the agreement to write the State Department's Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs at: eca-press@state.gov.