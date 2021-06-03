Sevendust singer Lajon Witherspoon recently checked in with Metal Hammer for a chat covering a wide range of topics, including some of the musician's wildest memories from his career fronting the alt-metal mainstays who'll soon hit the road for a summer tour.

The recollections found Witherspoon looking back on the time he got a little too high on magic mushrooms before meeting rock legend Alice Cooper. But that wasn't the rocker's only compelling insight coming from around the era when Sevendust recorded their early efforts such as Home (1999) and Seasons (2003), two albums the band recently performed in their entirety during a pair of livestream concerts.

"We did a festival and my drum tech Norm came to me with these chocolate-covered mushrooms," Witherspoon remembered when asked his worst drug experience. "So there I am, sitting on the back of the bus like a little bird and the guys came in like, 'Alice Cooper really wants to meet you!' So I had to go out and meet him tripping on shrooms! I could not stop laughing — I lost control!"

Unfortunately, readers are left to imagine Cooper's reaction. Once the memories started flowing, however, the Sevendust vocalist even talked about the time he went horseback riding with Deftones' Chino Moreno.

"Chino from Deftones came out to record the song 'Bender' at the farm we were recording Home in," the Sevendust frontman recalled. "We rode horses and I think it was Chino's first time, which was pretty weird as it wasn't too long before they released White Pony. Maybe it's linked — who knows? It was funny to see him on the horse with his Adidas on."

Witherspoon also took time to get real about recent events in his personal life. Earlier this year, the singer said, he and his wife experienced a miscarriage.

"That would have been this month," Witherspoon admitted of the last time he cried. "The past few months, to be honest. In February, we were expecting a baby, and unfortunately we lost our baby boy. But there's a higher power that has a plan, and everything happens for a reason, so we're trying to stay positive."

Indeed, the musician isn't letting life get him down.

"[I'm grateful for] my family, my wife," he added. "Right now where I'm talking to you from, the setting, just sitting here surrounded by palm trees watching a butterfly fly by — you can't help but smile. Every day I wake up I try to find something to be thankful for and to try, and find ways to bring a smile to somebody's face. It could just be saying 'Hi,' but it can mean a lot."

Sevendust's summer 2021 tour with Austin Meade and Kirra, which covers much of the Midwest and Southeastern U.S., kicks off at the end of this month. Find tickets and get more info at sevendust.com.