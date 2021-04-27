Sevendust Announce Summer 2021 Tour With Austin Meade + Kirra

It's on for the summer for Sevendust! The band has just announced an 18-date summer tour with Austin Meade and Kirra providing support through the run.

The trek will kick off June 26 in Oshkosh, Wisconsin and is currently scheduled through a July 24 finale in Hot Springs, Arkansas. The tour admat listing all the dates reveals that the shows will be "socially distanced with COVID protocol per local guidelines."

"Just announced! Time to hit the road! We missed you all! Who's coming!!!," stated the band revealing the run on their social media.

For Sevendust, it's finally time to showcase their 13th studio album, Blood & Stone, that arrived in 2020. The group played one livestreamed concert during the 2020 calendar year, then revisited the Animosity, Seasons and Home albums with livestreams so far in 2021.

Dates for the full run can be viewed below and you can pick up tickets for Sevendust on tour this summer via the band's website.

Sevendust With Austin Meade + Kirra 2021 Tour Dates

June 26 - Oshkosh, Wis. @ Ford Park Live

June 27 - Hoffman Estates, Ill. @ NOW Arena

July 2 - Algona, Iowa @ Abate of Iowa

July 3 - Cedar Rapids, Iowa @ Paramount Theater

July 5 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Hi-Fi

July 6 - Ft. Wayne, Ind. @ Piere's

July 9 - Bethlehem, Pa. @ Levitt Pavilion Steelstacks

July 10 - Hampton, Va. @ Hampton Coliseum

July 11 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ @ Starlite Drive In

July 13 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Marathon Music Works

July 14 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Rural Hill Drive

July 15 - Charleston, S.C. @ Firefly Distillery

July 16 - Chattanooga, Tenn. @ The Signal

July 17 - Destin, Fla. @ Club LA

July 20 - Cedar Park, Texas @ Haute Spot

July 21 - Houston, Texas @ Warehouse Live

July 23 - Birmingham, Ala. @ Avondale Brewery

July 24 - Hot Springs, Ark. @ Magic Springs

Sevendust